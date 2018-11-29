Costas Inc. Announces Appointment of J.D. Brammer as New Chief Executive Officer and Director; Share Retirement

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Costas Inc. (OTC MARKETS:CSSI) Costas Inc. (CSSI or “the Company”) is proud to announce the appointment of J.D. Brammer as the new Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Mr. Brammer’s appointment was made as a strategic step by the Company to pursue pending opportunities in the on-line gaming business. It will be abandoning its efforts to pursue its cryptocurrency initiatives because it has been offered a more immediately profitable venture in the online gaming market place. As part of this change, the major stockholders have agreed to relinquish over 14,000,000 shares of their existing CSSI common stock in order to support this new initiative.

Mr. Brammer is a graduate of Stanford University and is also a former professional baseball player. For the past fifteen years he has served as the Chief Operations Officer of Southern Amusement Company, a $50,000,000 per year revenue West Virginia Company licensed by the State of West Virginia Lottery Commission, providing gaming systems to consumers through licensed clients. Mr. Brammer is a highly respected and skilled professional manager who is broadly recognized among his peers as a “can do” “get it done” leader. There is little doubt that Costas, under his leadership will be able to profitably and quickly launch its new initiative in the global on-line gaming market place.

J.D., brings his demonstrated talent along with years of successful, revenue producing, regulatory and business experience and unique management know-how to Costas. “With his extensive contacts and successful management track record, we are confident that he will be able to move the Company rapidly into the on-line gaming industry”, stated Stephen Gomes, PhD, COO and Board Member of Costas. “We look forward to the opportunities that J.D. will bring to Costas and to its shareholders as he leads Costas in new profitable directions”. The company is also pleased to announce that as part of this management change, the company is in active negotiations to merge with Southern Amusement Company. There is no doubt that the decision to move into on-line gaming will be enhanced by the strong financial base provided by the merger with Southern Amusement Company.

Mr. Clifford Redekop has agreed to stay on as Senior Vice-President for Corporate Administration and to also remain on the board with Dr. Stephen Gomes during this period of transition.

About COSTAS (CSSI): https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CSSI/profile

COSTAS INC. is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘CSSI’. Costas Inc. that is aiming to strategically partner with on-line and other gaming internationally for acquisition and strategic business.

