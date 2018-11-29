29/11/2018 20:54:29

Dawson James Securities Announces Addition of Veteran Life Science Analyst Jason Kolbert

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Kolbert as Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Research based in New York.   

Robert D. Keyser, CEO of Dawson James says, “We are looking forward to Jason joining Robert Wasserman and Carol Ann Werther on the Healthcare team, along with Barry Sine who leads our Technology, Media and Telecom coverage.”  Mr. Keyser continues, “The equity environment remains highly competitive and it has never been more important for a firm to have high quality research combined with institutional and retail outreach to help investors identify the next successful emerging growth company.”

Mr. Kolbert says, “I’m thrilled to be part of the Dawson James platform with the responsibility to build upon their respected research product that brings institutional quality analysis to small and middle capitalized companies working towards broadening their shareholder base.”

Jason’s career began as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry and evolved into a product and marketing manager with Schering-Plough in Japan. Upon returning from Japan, Jason joined Salomon Smith Barney, as a research associate which has now evolved into a 20-year career on Wall Street as a leader in the Healthcare space.  

Jason will leverage his unique and diversified experiences, to work across the Dawson James platform to augment the research product focusing on small and middle capitalized emerging growth companies utilizing Dawson James’ “Diversified Investor Offering™”, building their shareholder base with a combination of retail and institutional accounts.

Jason’s coverage will be across multiple therapeutic areas in biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. As an analyst Jason has developed a high level of expertise is oncology, virology and cell-based medicine such as CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor)-T cells and regenerative medicine (stem cells). 

Mr. Kolbert spent the last year as a senior biotechnology analyst at HC Wainwright and previously seven years at the Maxim group, where he was an Executive Managing Director and the Head of Healthcare Research at the firm. During this period Jason and his team covered 80 names across the healthcare vertical. Jason’s Wall Street career began with seven years at Citi Group followed by several years on the buy side as a portfolio manager with the Susquehanna International Group. Mr. Kolbert returned to his sell-side role after spending time in Industry as the head of business development for a public cell therapy company.  Mr. Kolbert holds an undergraduate degree from the State University of New York in Chemistry and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of New Haven.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services.  Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey.  www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  

Member FINRA/SIPC.   For more information, please contact:

Thomas W. Hands, President  thands@dawsonjames.com

