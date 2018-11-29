29/11/2018 01:00:00

DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a series of one-on-one and group meetings with investment community representatives at the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium in New York on December 5, 2018. The materials used at this conference will be posted on the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com on December 4, 2018.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

DCP Investor Relations                                           

Irene Lofland                                                               

(303) 605-1822                                                           

DCP Media Relations 

Sarah Sandberg

(303) 605-1626

DCP Logo.jpg

