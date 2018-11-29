29/11/2018 13:01:04

Econocom Italia, a Digital Transformation Player, Selects Pluribus Networks to Deliver ‘Naboo Cloud’ Solution

San Jose, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, CALIF. – November 29, 2018 – Pluribus Networks today announced that Econocom Italia, one of Europe’s leading enablers of digital transformation, has selected the Pluribus Networks solution, which includes the Netvisor ONE network operating system (NOS), Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ and Pluribus UNUM Management Platform, to deliver Naboo Cloud, a new elastic hybrid cloud platform. The deal was enabled by Pluribus Networks’ partner Dell EMC. Pluribus currently supports a wide range of Dell EMC Open Networking switches, allowing Econocom Italia to benefit from the disruptive economics of open networking.

Econocom Italia’s Naboo Cloud

Econocom Italia designs and accelerates enterprise customers’ digital transformation and delivers a variety of digital, consulting and managed services to enable the successful implementation of large-scale digital projects.

Italy’s first software defined offering that integrates connectivity and co-location, Naboo Cloud is a high-performance hybrid cloud platform built across multiple geographically dispersed data centers in Italy, delivering a “gateway of services” to large and mid-sized businesses. Naboo Cloud includes cloud applications, co-location and hosting, managed services, virtual desktop infrastructure, high performance database virtualization, mobile device management, and consulting services. Naboo Cloud offers complete integration between public and private cloud environments through a single management platform for monitoring, provisioning and orchestrating the development and distribution of containerized applications in OpenStack environments.

"The programmability, performance and economics of our software-defined infrastructure is critical to our success and the foundation of our customer experience. Pluribus’ distributed, controllerless Adaptive Cloud Fabric architecture automates plug and play operation with Econocom Italia’s existing network infrastructure. Pluribus is delivering a non-disruptive and transparent solution that makes it easier for Econocom Italia to deliver, manage, and secure service delivery,” said Paolo Bombonati, Econocom Italia's chief operating officer.

Pluribus Solution for Econocom Italia

The Pluribus Linux-based Netvisor ONE network operating system (NOS) featuring the Adaptive Cloud Fabric (ACF) running on Dell EMC Open Networking Switches was selected because of the solution’s ability to not only bring open networking economics to Naboo Cloud, but for its ability to span and unify multiple geographically dispersed data centers. The ACF leverages next-generation software-defined networking (SDN) to create a network fabric that federates together a large number of switches to appear as one logical switch. Unlike competitive offerings, the ACF does so without the need for an external SDN controller. This controllerless next-generation SDN approach facilitates seamless insertion into existing brownfield network environments and dramatically reduces operating costs and the potential for human error while increasing resiliency with no single point of failure.

Econocom Italia also deployed Pluribus Unum which manages the network at the NOS and fabric level with a rich graphical user interface along with Pluribus Insight Analytics, providing deep network analysis down to the network flow level. The Pluribus ACF solution is integrated with VMware, which allows the provisioning of virtual machines and associated network connections directly from vCenter. The solution also interfaces with OpenStack enabling the migration of customers on Naboo Cloud from VMware to OpenStack if they prefer that option.

“Econocom Italia is helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals in a highly efficient and integrated manner. In choosing Pluribus, and leveraging Dell EMC Open Networking solutions, Econocom Italia can deliver a cost-effective service that provides customers with greater agility and operational control, accelerating their journey to the multi-cloud world,” said Kumar Srikantan, Pluribus Networks’ president and chief executive officer.

About Econocom

Econocom finances and accelerates companies’ digital transformation. With more than 10,700 employees in 19 countries and revenue of €3 billion, Econocom has all the requisite abilities to ensure the successful implementation of large-scale digital projects: consulting, sourcing and technology management & financing of digital assets, infrastructure, application and business solution services, and project financing. Econocom has adopted European company status (Societas Europaea). The Econocom Group share has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1986. It is part of the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.

About Pluribus Networks

The Pluribus Networks approach to next-generation data center architectures delivers an open, virtualized and highly programmable network fabric that ensures simplicity, agility, and resiliency with simplified management and white-box economics. Enabling freedom from legacy network constraints, the Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ is powered by the Netvisor ONE OS and a wide range of Open Networking switches including devices from Dell EMC, D-Link Systems, Edge-core, and the Pluribus Freedom™ series network switches. These next-generation data center switches are purpose-built for software-defined and virtualized data centers of all sizes and deliver a cost-effective, high-performance, and scalable network foundation for infrastructure and application modernization. The combination of Open Networking hardware and the Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric delivers a capability set that empowers any size organization to do more with their next-generation data center architectures while eliminating complexities, reducing risk, and speeding the time to value.

