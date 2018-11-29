29/11/2018 15:47:34

Firma's GracePoint Mining Corp Announces Updates on the Magistral Project

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK : FRMA)  announces that its subsidiary GracePoint Mining Corp. and MX Gold Corp., signed a confidential mutual release. As a result, MX Gold Corp no longer has any rights, ownership interests, liabilities, or obligations associated with the Magistral Project.

Furthermore, as a result, GracePoint Mining Corp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns 100% of the Magistral Project.

Mr. Francis Biscan Jr., Chairman and CEO of Firma Holdings Corp., stated, "We have enjoyed our relationship with MX Gold Corp, and wish them great success with their future endeavors. We look forward to providing additional updates, regarding the future direction for GracePoint.”

About Firma Holdings Corp.

Firma currently holds GracePoint Mining Corp as its Mining subsidiary.

GRACEPOINT MINING CORP: Firma Holdings currently owns four mining projects that encompass over 48,000 acres in Mexico: the Don Roman district has 70+ distinct structures identified within 8 km diameter of a 100% owned centralized processing mill; the Picacho group has 9 gold-bearing veins over 4 mineralized target areas with an aggregate vein strike length of over 10.8 km; the Durango Smelter Project; and the Magistral Project, which includes a processing plant, and the exclusive rights to process approximately 1.2 million tonnes of mineralized mill tailings, grading an average of 2.06 gold per tonne (79,000 ounces of gold).

Contact:          David Barefoot (888) 901-4550

                        David@FirmaHoldings.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Please read the full disclaimer at www.FirmaHoldings.com.

 

FirmaHoldingsLogo.jpg

