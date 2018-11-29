Fragrance Creators Association Captures Impactful Year with 2018 Achievements Video

Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fragrance Creators Association released its 2018 impact video, which highlights its top impacts for the year and underscores how it has delivered measurable results for its members, the public, and the planet. Watch the video now. This year has been one of positive transformation for the women-led organization, which kicked off 2018 with the launch of the first-ever Congressional Fragrance Caucus and a complete rebranding, including changing its name to better embody the people, passion, innovation, and creativity of its membership.

In a letter published in Fragrance Creators’ flagship publication Fragrance Notes, President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed shared the association’s top 10 results, including critical impacts that ensured consumers have access to affordable scented products; saved $17 million in fragrance-related Chinese tariffs; and supported EPA approvals of newer, greener fragrance ingredients. Read the full letter now. "We are a modern, open minded, and forward thinking and doing organization that actively listens to all perspectives to make a real difference," said Ahmed. "I believe it is incumbent upon us as an organization to constantly demonstrate progress—not merely a list of 'here is what we did this year'—but measurable achievements and tangible, positive results for our members and the public."

Fragrance Creators’ 2018 accomplishments emphasize how well positioned the association is for premium value add with legislators, government officials, influencers, and the public in 2019. In the coming year, Fragrance Creators will continue to expand and strengthen its programs and offerings, including the launch of The Fragrance Conservatory—a consumer-facing website sharing relatable, factual information and stories about fragrance and fragrance ingredients—as well as its Importance and Benefits of Fragrance Initiative.

With the support of its committed and engaged membership, the association will work diligently to advance its mission of promoting and protecting the power of fragrance to enhance lives.

Read the full letter from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed. Watch the video. ###

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization’s member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

