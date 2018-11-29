29/11/2018 18:28:48

Fragrance Creators Association Captures Impactful Year with 2018 Achievements Video

Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fragrance Creators Association released its 2018 impact video, which highlights its top impacts for the year and underscores how it has delivered measurable results for its members, the public, and the planet. Watch the video now.

This year has been one of positive transformation for the women-led organization, which kicked off 2018 with the launch of the first-ever Congressional Fragrance Caucus and a complete rebranding, including changing its name to better embody the people, passion, innovation, and creativity of its membership.

In a letter published in Fragrance Creators’ flagship publication Fragrance Notes, President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed shared the association’s top 10 results, including critical impacts that ensured consumers have access to affordable scented products; saved $17 million in fragrance-related Chinese tariffs; and supported EPA approvals of newer, greener fragrance ingredients. Read the full letter now.

"We are a modern, open minded, and forward thinking and doing organization that actively listens to all perspectives to make a real difference," said Ahmed. "I believe it is incumbent upon us as an organization to constantly demonstrate progress—not merely a list of 'here is what we did this year'—but measurable achievements and tangible, positive results for our members and the public."

Fragrance Creators’ 2018 accomplishments emphasize how well positioned the association is for premium value add with legislators, government officials, influencers, and the public in 2019. In the coming year, Fragrance Creators will continue to expand and strengthen its programs and offerings, including the launch of The Fragrance Conservatory—a consumer-facing website sharing relatable, factual information and stories about fragrance and fragrance ingredients—as well as its Importance and Benefits of Fragrance Initiative.

With the support of its committed and engaged membership, the association will work diligently to advance its mission of promoting and protecting the power of fragrance to enhance lives.

Read the full letter from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed.

Watch the video.

###

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization’s member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

Attachment

Lia Dangelico

Fragrance Creators Association

5713171504

ldangelico@fragrancecreators.org

Fragrance Creators 2018 Achievements Video

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
17:00
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
12
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
28 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS KURS OM ET ÅR..... 4 - 5. Har i aften været til investormøde med hvor anerkendte kapitalforv..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
4
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
5
DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:20
Unity Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend
19:18
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES AGGREGATE SALES OF 60,087,537 ELBIT MEDICAL SHARES UNDER THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EXIGENT WHICH HAS NOW EXPIRED
19:17
A Disruption in Commercial Real Estate Finance Is Coming
19:16
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- US FDA approves Invivoscribe LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as CDx and Astellas drug XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate) for treatment of AML patients in the US
19:14
Stefanini Launches the Second Stage of its Innovation Center in Southfield, Michigan
19:10
UPDATE -- DimensionalMechanics, Inc. Launches NeoPulse Framework on Amazon SageMaker
19:08
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC, JT, HTHT and ATUS
19:00
Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend
19:00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at BMO Healthcare Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 19:40:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-29 20:40:27 - 2018-11-29 19:40:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY