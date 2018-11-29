Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - Technical disturbances in GCF TST1, TST2, and TST4

As a result of the technical disturbance in GCF TST1, TST2, and TST4 the systems need to be restarted shortly.

Note that all clients that connected to any of the affected test environments will need to reset their session and login from sequence number 1.

If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com

For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com