GiveGab Nonprofits Raise $52 Million on Giving Tuesday 2018

Ithaca, NY, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the Nonprofit Giving Platform, was established in 2011 with the mission to make it easier for fundraising professionals to be great at their jobs. And they’ve proven over the years to have done just that, helping tens of thousands of organizations raise over $1.5 billion to date.

With nonprofits raising over $43 million through GiveGab on Giving Tuesday last year, it was anticipated that this year’s results would be even grander. Taking place on November 27, upwards of 3,550 organizations from all across the United States collected more than 75 thousand gifts, raising over $52 million through several Giving Day events and hundreds of individual campaigns launched through GiveGab’s year-round products.

Beyond the numbers, GiveGab has established a reputation for cultivating true partnerships with their customers through unparalleled support with an emphasis on collaboration to help fundraising professionals reach success on their terms.

In their second year hosting a Giving Day with GiveGab, the Pittsburgh Foundation raised over $1.6 million on Giving Tuesday through Give Big Pittsburgh.

“We’ve always believed that Pittsburgh is one of the most generous cities in the country,” says Betsy Benson, Pittsburgh Magazine Publisher and Vice President. “This year’s increase is phenomenal, exceeding in one day the total amount raised for all of last year.”

The Catholic Foundation of Northeast Ohio raised over $1.2 million for 197 Catholic organizations through We Give Catholic.

“We were humbled to be a part of such a successful Giving Day and just marvel at the generosity of our donors and the commitment of all of our participating organizations. We are already looking forward to next year,” says Patrick Grace, Executive Director for The Catholic Community Foundation.

New York’s statewide Giving Day, New York Gives Day, raised over $2.1 million this year.

“United Way of New York State and New York Council of Nonprofits are delighted to celebrate another successful NY Gives Day, allowing an affordable and easy way to gain support for critical work all across the state. We are so thankful to the many generous donors who supported numerous causes across New York and proud of those nonprofits who worked hard to manage successful campaigns. Congratulations to all of the participating charities and the donors who made an impact on Giving Tuesday with us!” - Emily Cote, VP of Communications and Engagement for the New York Council of Nonprofits and Brenda Episcopo, President and CEO of the United Way of New York State.

Deemed “the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date,” I Give Catholic raised over $5.6 million this Giving Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and participation by so many generous members of our Catholic community who collectively raised millions for organizations that make a difference in our communities,” said Cory J. Howat, Associate Executive Director of The Catholic Foundation of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. “We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who chose to ‘give Catholic’ on #givingtuesday.”

VP of Customer Success, Casey Keller, established the foundation of GiveGab’s dedication to customer partnerships, or what they often phrase as “customer love” as a way of helping fundraising professionals not only be successful but to feel truly supported and empowered to do their best work.

“We’ve come a long way since our first Giving Day event in 2015, now with hundreds of successful events and thousands of participating organizations, and I’m happy to say that we’ve been able to keep advancing our products and providing the best customer support available. We know success is a group effort and it makes us happy to see our partners happy.”

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the Nonprofit Giving Platform, providing a quick and easy way for fundraising professionals to raise money online. Designed for cause-based organizations, community foundations, higher education institutions, and public media outlets, GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that have helped over 35,000 nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion through everyday giving, campaigns, events, Giving Days, and more.

Marcy Ogborn

GiveGab

607-745-7249

marcy@givegab.com