29/11/2018 15:25:21

GiveGab Nonprofits Raise $52 Million on Giving Tuesday 2018

Ithaca, NY, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the Nonprofit Giving Platform, was established in 2011 with the mission to make it easier for fundraising professionals to be great at their jobs. And they’ve proven over the years to have done just that, helping tens of thousands of organizations raise over $1.5 billion to date.

With nonprofits raising over $43 million through GiveGab on Giving Tuesday last year, it was anticipated that this year’s results would be even grander. Taking place on November 27, upwards of 3,550 organizations from all across the United States collected more than 75 thousand gifts, raising over $52 million through several Giving Day events and hundreds of individual campaigns launched through GiveGab’s year-round products.

Beyond the numbers, GiveGab has established a reputation for cultivating true partnerships with their customers through unparalleled support with an emphasis on collaboration to help fundraising professionals reach success on their terms.  

In their second year hosting a Giving Day with GiveGab, the Pittsburgh Foundation raised over $1.6 million on Giving Tuesday through Give Big Pittsburgh.

We’ve always believed that Pittsburgh is one of the most generous cities in the country,” says Betsy Benson, Pittsburgh Magazine Publisher and Vice President. “This year’s increase is phenomenal, exceeding in one day the total amount raised for all of last year.

The Catholic Foundation of Northeast Ohio raised over $1.2 million for 197 Catholic organizations through We Give Catholic.

We were humbled to be a part of such a successful Giving Day and just marvel at the generosity of our donors and the commitment of all of our participating organizations. We are already looking forward to next year,” says Patrick Grace, Executive Director for The Catholic Community Foundation.

New York’s statewide Giving Day, New York Gives Day, raised over $2.1 million this year.

United Way of New York State and New York Council of Nonprofits are delighted to celebrate another successful NY Gives Day, allowing an affordable and easy way to gain support for critical work all across the state. We are so thankful to the many generous donors who supported numerous causes across New York and proud of those nonprofits who worked hard to manage successful campaigns. Congratulations to all of the participating charities and the donors who made an impact on Giving Tuesday with us!” - Emily Cote, VP of Communications and Engagement for the New York Council of Nonprofits and Brenda Episcopo, President and CEO of the United Way of New York State.

Deemed “the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date,” I Give Catholic raised over $5.6 million this Giving Tuesday.

We’re thrilled with the turnout and participation by so many generous members of our Catholic community who collectively raised millions for organizations that make a difference in our communities,” said Cory J. Howat, Associate Executive Director of The Catholic Foundation of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. “We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who chose to ‘give Catholic’ on #givingtuesday.

VP of Customer Success, Casey Keller, established the foundation of GiveGab’s dedication to customer partnerships, or what they often phrase as “customer love” as a way of helping fundraising professionals not only be successful but to feel truly supported and empowered to do their best work.

We’ve come a long way since our first Giving Day event in 2015, now with hundreds of successful events and thousands of participating organizations, and I’m happy to say that we’ve been able to keep advancing our products and providing the best customer support available. We know success is a group effort and it makes us happy to see our partners happy.”

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the Nonprofit Giving Platform, providing a quick and easy way for fundraising professionals to raise money online. Designed for cause-based organizations, community foundations, higher education institutions, and public media outlets, GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that have helped over 35,000 nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion through everyday giving, campaigns, events, Giving Days, and more.

Marcy Ogborn

GiveGab

607-745-7249

marcy@givegab.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
27
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
28 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS KURS OM ET ÅR..... 4 - 5. Har i aften været til investormøde med hvor anerkendte kapitalforv..
11
28 Nov
DANSKE
Levebrødspolitiker, hopper fra mærkesag til mærkesag for at promovere sig selv, der er reelt ingen s..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
4
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
5
DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:39
Zacks Advantage Earns Top Spot in Robo Performance Rankings. The Actively Managed, Boutique Robo Advisor, Tops Robo Report Ranking for First Time.
16:38
Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Proceed in Development and Launch of Cannabis Infused Chewing Gum Product Line
16:34
VITAS Healthcare Supports Hospice Care for Homeless With $25,000 Gift to Joshua’s House
16:30
IT –Verification of failover functionality in the Genium INET production system
16:30
IT –Verification of failover functionality in the Genium INET production system
16:29
Cinedigm to Launch Digital-First Network CONtv on OONA Indonesia TV Via Partnership with JungoTV
16:26
Hemp, Inc. Announces U.S. Has Tentative Agreement on 2018 Farm Bill - Legalizing Industrial Hemp Federally
16:25
Jetblack Corp. Provides Updates on New Cannabis Projects
16:24
Hill International Awarded “Infrastructure Project of the Year” for the Muscat International Airport in Oman

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 16:56:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-29 17:56:44 - 2018-11-29 16:56:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY