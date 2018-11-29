29/11/2018 01:12:22

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – BA

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Boeing Company (“Boeing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BA) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s common stock between February 8, 2017 and November 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Boeing investors who purchased the Company’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss their legal rights and recovery options.  Additional information about this action may be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/boeing/.

On November 13, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that “Boeing Co. withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month’s fatal Lion Air jet crash, according to safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA officials and airline pilots.”  Following this news, shares of the Company’s common stock declined $7.52 per share, to close on November 13, 2018 at $349.51 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The class action complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; and (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Boeing’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased Boeing’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than January 28, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. 

Boeing investors who purchased the Company’s stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and other stockholder actions.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

