Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Vornado Realty Trust — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

Related content Vornado Leads in Sustainability: Awarded NAREIT’s Leade.. Vornado Completes $205 Million Refinancing of 150 West .. Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Ea..

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

FIVE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FIVE THG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=THG AAP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AAP KOS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KOS LYB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LYB VNO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VNO

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

FIVE BELOW, INC

. (FIVE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Five Below's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Five Below reported revenue of $347.73MM vs $283.32MM (up 22.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.30 (up 50.00%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Five Below reported revenue of $1,278.21MM vs $1,000.41MM (up 27.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.86 vs $1.31 (up 41.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.11 and is expected to report on March 20th, 2019.

To read the full Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FIVE

-----------------------------------------

THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC

. (THG) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Hanover Insurance Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Hanover Insurance Group reported revenue of $1,166.60MM vs $1,085.90MM (up 7.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.36 vs $0.26 (up 807.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Hanover Insurance Group reported revenue of $5,184.40MM vs $4,945.80MM (up 4.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.38 vs $3.63 (up 20.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.25 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=THG

-----------------------------------------

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC

. (AAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Advance Auto Parts' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Advance Auto Parts reported revenue of $2,274.98MM vs $2,182.23MM (up 4.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.57 vs $1.30 (up 20.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Advance Auto Parts reported revenue of $9,373.78MM vs $9,567.68MM (down 2.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.44 vs $6.22 (up 3.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.14 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AAP

-----------------------------------------

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD

. (KOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kosmos Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kosmos Energy reported revenue of $250.22MM vs $151.24MM (up 65.44%) and basic earnings per share -$0.31 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kosmos Energy reported revenue of $636.84MM vs $385.36MM (up 65.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.57 vs -$0.74. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.61 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KOS

-----------------------------------------

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES

N.V. (LYB) REPORT OVERVIEW

LyondellBasell Industries N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LyondellBasell Industries N.V reported revenue of $10,155.00MM vs $8,516.00MM (up 19.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.86 vs $2.67 (up 7.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LyondellBasell Industries N.V reported revenue of $34,484.00MM vs $29,183.00MM (up 18.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.23 vs $9.15 (up 33.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.50 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

To read the full LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LYB

-----------------------------------------

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Vornado Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Vornado Realty Trust reported revenue of $542.05MM vs $528.76MM (up 2.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.00 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Vornado Realty Trust reported revenue of $2,084.13MM vs $2,003.74MM (up 4.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $4.36 (down 80.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.08 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VNO

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT F

UNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.