29/11/2018 13:00:00

Mesa Labs Acquires Leading Continuous Monitoring Hardware Business

Related content
31 Oct - 
Mesa Labs Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues
22 Oct - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mesa Laboratori..
02 Oct - 
Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lakewood, Colorado, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa” or the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets (other than current assets) and certain liabilities of the continuous monitoring business of Point Six Wireless, LLC, a Kentucky company (“Point Six”).

            Point Six is the leading hardware provider in the continuous monitoring space, which will be integrated into Mesa’s Cold Chain Monitoring Division.  The acquisition is expected to increase division revenues by approximately 20 percent and to be accretive to our diluted net income per share in the first twelve months following the acquisition.

            “We are excited to have Point Six join the Mesa family.  Point Six has been providing wireless sensors of world class quality and reliability for over 30 years.  Customers value Point Six for their technology and innovation,” said Gary Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Mesa has been a long-term partner of Point Six and we are excited by the combination of Mesa’s market leading ViewPoint Continuous Monitoring architecture with the robust wireless sensors of Point Six.  Together Point Six and Mesa provide the most robust, scalable, and easy to use Continuous Monitoring solution to support the most demanding of applications.  We believe that the true winner of this combination ultimately is the customer.  This is another example of how we continue to live The Mesa Way!, our customer focused lean operating system.”

            “We are excited to be joining Mesa Labs and the opportunity it brings to help realize our shared vision for innovation in the Continuous Monitoring space,” said Dan Piroli, Senior Vice President at Point Six.  “We are certain that our customers will benefit from this combination as the two companies will endeavor to offer a best in class solution. This joining of forces results in a collection of talents and resources that provides significant potential, not only for current customers, but future customers as well.”

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

            Mesa is a global technology innovator committed to solving some of the most critical quality control and analytical challenges in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial safety, environmental and food and beverage industries.  Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Cold Chain Monitoring and Cold Chain Packaging) which help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and design innovative solutions that improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements

            This press release may contain information that constitutes "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," “will”, “estimate,” "expect," "project," “anticipate,” “intend” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to revenues growth and statements expressing general views about future operating results — are forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018, and those described from time to time in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Gary Owens.; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:00 MLAB
Mesa Labs Acquires Leading Continuous Monitoring Hardware Business
31 Oct MLAB
Mesa Labs Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues
22 Oct VRA
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mesa Laboratories, World Acceptance, Mammoth Energy Services, Yintech Investment, Stamps, and Vera Bradley — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
02 Oct MLAB
Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend
31 Jul MLAB
Mesa Labs Reports Record First Quarter Revenues and Net Income
09 Jul MLAB
Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend
02 Jul UGP
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antero Midstream, Generac Holdings, Town Sports International, Mesa Laboratories, Ultrapar Participacoes, and United Microelectronics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
05 Jun MLAB
Mesa Labs Reports Record Revenues and Adjusted Operating Income for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
11 Apr MLAB
Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
05 Apr MLAB
Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
4
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
5
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GSKY

Related stock quotes

Mesa Laboratories Inc 210.04 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:55
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within LiveXLive Media, Rockwell Automation, Stamps, Credit Acceptance, Gran Tierra Energy, and Domtar — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
13:50
Velocity Celebrates 1,000th Cloud Migration
13:50
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander's, and Korea Electric Power — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:47
Renewable Energy and Power Delivers First Fully Reimbursed Lighting Contract Under PG&E Rebate Program
13:40
Research Report Identifies Equinix, Universal Electronics, LHC Group, Cohbar, Amgen, and Aetna with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
13:39
Correction of exchange notice 438/19: New share for trading, Spectracure AB (publ) (439/18)
13:35
CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Chemistree Technology, Inc. (CSE: CHM) (OTCQB: CHMJF) Focused on Establishing Quality Brands
13:33
OraSure Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell in Honor of World AIDS Day
13:31
Security Devices International to Host Annual Shareholder Meeting on December 11, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 14:12:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-29 15:12:30 - 2018-11-29 14:12:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY