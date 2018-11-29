29/11/2018 10:00:00

Nasdaq Welcomes UPP Olaines to Baltic Bond List

The size of the subordinated, commercial property backed bond issue is EUR 6.215 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000. The annual coupon rate is 7% which is paid out quarterly. The maturity date of the bond issue is November 10, 2022. UPP Olaines is the owner of Olaine Logistics Park, a modern storage facility with cold-storage in Olaine, Latvia. It’s the largest cold-storage facility in Latvia. 

„United Partners, the owner of UPP Olaines, entered the public market a year ago by listing bonds on First North market. It’s great to witness that they’ve seen the value in bringing their securities to the public market and are now listing their bonds on the regulated market, meaning the Baltic Bond List,“ said Kaarel Ots, the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn.

“We’re happy that through offering UPP Olaines bonds we’ve been able to provide investors an investment instrument with a decent yield, especially taking into account the low-interest rate environment we’re in today,” said Siim Sild, Director of United Partners. “It’s the second instrument in a year and a half that United Partners Advisory has been marketing and listing on the Baltic market. The First North experience was a good preparation for becoming an issuer on the regulated market.

The listing follows a non-public offering of the bonds to Baltic institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

 United Partners (UP) is an independent investment banking firm established in 2003. The company is headquartered in Tallinn and its core businesses are corporate finance advisory services (United Partners Advisory), direct equity investments (United Partners Investments), asset management services (United Partners Asset Management), and real estate development (United Partners Property).

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 4,000 total listings with a market value of $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. Learn more at nasdaqbaltic.com.

 

  

         Media relations:

         Ott Raidla

         

         +372 5552 4824

         Ott.raidla@nasdaq.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
24
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
26 Nov
GOMX
med dit behov for selvros, kan du ikke have meget selvværd. Prøv at arbejde med det.
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
4
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
5
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GSKY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:49
Derivatives: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Marine Harvest (127/18)
10:24
Net Asset Value(s)
10:22
Net Asset Value(s)
10:14
Net Asset Value(s)
10:13
Net Asset Value(s)
10:12
Net Asset Value(s)
10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:09
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 11:07:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-29 12:07:40 - 2018-11-29 11:07:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY