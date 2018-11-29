29/11/2018 09:41:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
28 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 28 November 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,326.64p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,359.54p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.2% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 0.0%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
29 November 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:41 E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
23 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
22 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Nov E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
4
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
5
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GSKY

Related stock quotes

Aberforth Smaller Compan.. 1,213.00 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:49
Derivatives: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Marine Harvest (127/18)
10:24
Net Asset Value(s)
10:22
Net Asset Value(s)
10:14
Net Asset Value(s)
10:13
Net Asset Value(s)
10:12
Net Asset Value(s)
10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:09
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 11:08:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-29 12:08:10 - 2018-11-29 11:08:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY