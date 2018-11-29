Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 690.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue 703.57p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 679.66p

INCLUDING current year revenue 692.91p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 489.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 491.31p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 376.07p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 371.96p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 298.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 304.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1783.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1830.93p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1737.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1784.69p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 295.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 299.90p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 196.73p

INCLUDING current year revenue 196.86p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 164.91p

INCLUDING current year revenue 165.52p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.70p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 28-November-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 132.11p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596