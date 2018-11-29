New Research Coverage Highlights Zillow Group, Obsidian Energy, Vipshop, IPG Photonics, lululemon athletica inc., and BlackBerry — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE), Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE), Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (ZG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Zillow Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Zillow Group reported revenue of $343.09MM vs $281.84MM (up 21.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.00 vs $0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Zillow Group reported revenue of $1,076.79MM vs $846.59MM (up 27.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.51 vs -$1.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.44 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

OBSIDIAN ENERGY (OBE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Obsidian Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Obsidian Energy reported revenue of $94.91MM vs $73.41MM (up 29.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Obsidian Energy reported revenue of $337.10MM vs $459.16MM (down 26.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$1.05. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.06 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED (VIPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Vipshop's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Vipshop reported revenue of $2,596.33MM vs $2,301.59MM (up 12.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.09 (down 44.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Vipshop reported revenue of $11,206.42MM vs $8,150.84MM (up 37.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.51 vs $0.51 (up 0.79%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION (IPGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

IPG Photonics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $356.35MM vs $392.62MM (down 9.24%) and basic earnings per share $1.88 vs $2.16 (down 12.96%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $1,408.89MM vs $1,006.17MM (up 40.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.50 vs $4.91 (up 32.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.86. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.17 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. (LULU) REPORT OVERVIEW

lululemon athletica inc.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, lululemon athletica inc. reported revenue of $723.50MM vs $581.05MM (up 24.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.71 vs $0.36 (up 97.22%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, lululemon athletica inc. reported revenue of $2,649.18MM vs $2,344.39MM (up 13.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.90 vs $2.21 (down 14.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.23 and is expected to report on March 26th, 2019.

BLACKBERRY LIMITED (BB) REPORT OVERVIEW

BlackBerry's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, BlackBerry reported revenue of $210.00MM vs $238.00MM (down 11.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.04 (up 100.00%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, BlackBerry reported revenue of $932.00MM vs $1,309.00MM (down 28.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs -$2.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00.

