29/11/2018 12:45:00

New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Upland Software, VICI Properties, Sage Therapeutics, Jack Henry & Associates, T2 Biosystems, and Tata Motors — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), and Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

UPLD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UPLD

VICI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VICI

SAGE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SAGE

JKHY DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JKHY

TTOO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TTOO

TTM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TTM

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), and Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. (UPLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Upland Software's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Upland Software reported revenue of $37.14MM vs $26.07MM (up 42.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Upland Software reported revenue of $97.95MM vs $74.77MM (up 31.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.02 vs -$0.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UPLD

-----------------------------------------

VICI PROPERTIES INC. (VICI) REPORT OVERVIEW

VICI Properties' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.67 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VICI

-----------------------------------------

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (SAGE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sage Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$11.41 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SAGE

-----------------------------------------

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. (JKHY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jack Henry & Associates' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jack Henry & Associates reported revenue of $392.54MM vs $361.28MM (up 8.65%) and basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.87 (up 24.14%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Jack Henry & Associates reported revenue of $1,536.60MM vs $1,431.12MM (up 7.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.88 vs $3.16 (up 54.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.20 and is expected to report on August 20th, 2019.

To read the full Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JKHY

-----------------------------------------

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (TTOO) REPORT OVERVIEW

T2 Biosystems' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, T2 Biosystems reported revenue of $2.47MM vs $1.11MM (up 122.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.45. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, T2 Biosystems reported revenue of $4.67MM vs $4.08MM (up 14.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.94 vs -$2.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.00 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TTOO

-----------------------------------------

TATA MOTORS LTD (TTM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tata Motors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tata Motors reported revenue of $10,312.03MM vs $10,973.78MM (down 6.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.55. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Tata Motors reported revenue of $44,233.90MM vs $40,963.60MM (up 7.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.50 (unchanged). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.10 and is expected to report on May 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TTM

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
