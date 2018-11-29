New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Upland Software, VICI Properties, Sage Therapeutics, Jack Henry & Associates, T2 Biosystems, and Tata Motors — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), and Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), and Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC. (UPLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Upland Software's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Upland Software reported revenue of $37.14MM vs $26.07MM (up 42.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.18. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Upland Software reported revenue of $97.95MM vs $74.77MM (up 31.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.02 vs -$0.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

VICI PROPERTIES INC. (VICI) REPORT OVERVIEW

VICI Properties' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.67 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (SAGE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sage Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$11.41 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. (JKHY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jack Henry & Associates' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jack Henry & Associates reported revenue of $392.54MM vs $361.28MM (up 8.65%) and basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.87 (up 24.14%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Jack Henry & Associates reported revenue of $1,536.60MM vs $1,431.12MM (up 7.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.88 vs $3.16 (up 54.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.20 and is expected to report on August 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. (TTOO) REPORT OVERVIEW

T2 Biosystems' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, T2 Biosystems reported revenue of $2.47MM vs $1.11MM (up 122.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.45. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, T2 Biosystems reported revenue of $4.67MM vs $4.08MM (up 14.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.94 vs -$2.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.00 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TATA MOTORS LTD (TTM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tata Motors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tata Motors reported revenue of $10,312.03MM vs $10,973.78MM (down 6.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.55. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Tata Motors reported revenue of $44,233.90MM vs $40,963.60MM (up 7.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.50 (unchanged). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.10 and is expected to report on May 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

