29/11/2018 22:30:00

NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Related content
19 Nov - 
NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conf..
07 Nov - 
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Pa..
07 Nov - 
NXP Speeds Electric Vehicle Development with New Power ..

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that, as part of the Quarterly Dividend Program initially introduced on September 11, 2018, its board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $ 0.25 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on January 7, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 14, 2018.

Taxation – Cash Dividends

Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts.  By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov 

For further information, please contact:

Investors: 

Jeff Palmer       

jeff.palmer@nxp.com    

+1 408 518 5411   

Media:

Jacey Zuniga

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1 512 895 7398

NXPJPEGLOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

29 Nov NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend
19 Nov NXPI
NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
07 Nov PACB
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Pacific Biosciences of California, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Consolidated Communications, Alexander & Baldwin, Willdan Group, and OneMain — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
07 Nov NXPI
NXP Speeds Electric Vehicle Development with New Power Inverter Platform 
07 Nov NXPI
NXP Cell Controller Enhances Battery Management Reference Platform for Next Generation Electric Vehicles
07 Nov NXPI
NXP Opens Electronica 2018 with Solutions for Machine Learning at the Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications
01 Nov NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
30 Oct NXPI
NXP’s Game-Changing USB Power Delivery 3.0 End-to-End, Fast Charging Solution Powers ASUS Smart Phone
27 Oct NDAQ
NXP Semiconductors N.V. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 5, 2018
23 Oct NXPI
NXP and SoftAtHome Collaborate on Secure Edge Computing Solution

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Appointment of Rita Laeufle, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
2
DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – BA
4
aTyr Pharma to Present at the BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
5
Auscrete Corporation Announces that Funding has Resumed

Related stock quotes

NXP Semiconductors N.V. 82.91 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:03
Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
00:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
29 Nov
ACWA Awards Water Law & Policy Scholarship
29 Nov
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TG Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
29 Nov
Aequus Reports Largest Quarterly Revenue in Company History and Provides Management Update
29 Nov
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
29 Nov
Update -- US FDA approves Invivoscribe LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as CDx and Astellas drug XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate) for treatment of AML patients in the US
29 Nov
NIO Inc. Announces Management Change
29 Nov
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ADNT, SFIX, IGCC, ALGN and EIX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 00:27:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-30 01:27:53 - 2018-11-30 00:27:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY