29/11/2018 18:30:00

Peak Resorts to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on December 12, Host Conference Call and Webcast

WILDWOOD, Mo., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) (“Peak” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of high-quality, individually branded U.S. ski resorts, announced today that the Company will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, and host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 526-1518 or, for international callers, by dialing (647) 253-8644; the conference ID number is 7591318. Questions and answers on the call will be reserved for analysts and investors. A webcast of the conference call can also be accessed live at ir.peakresorts.com (select “Event Calendar”). Following the completion of the call, an archived webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

About Peak Resorts

Headquartered in Missouri, Peak Resorts is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, individually branded ski resorts in the U.S. The company operates 17 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest, 16 of which are company owned.

The majority of the resorts are located within 100 miles of major metropolitan markets, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Cleveland and St. Louis, enabling day and overnight drive accessibility. The resorts under the company's umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, and mountain biking, golf and other summer activities. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at ir.peakresorts.com or follow Peak Resorts on Facebook for resort updates.

For further information, or to receive future Peak Resorts news announcements via e-mail, please contact JCIR, at 212-835-8500 or skis@jcir.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the future outlook and performance of Peak Resorts, Inc., within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and as updated from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC.  Peak Resorts undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Norberto Aja, Jim Leahy, Joseph Jaffoni

JCIR

212-835-8500 or skis@jcir.com

