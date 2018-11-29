Presidio Honored with Global Award for Enterprise Partner of the Year, 10 Other Awards, at Cisco Partner Summit 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) (together with its subsidiaries, “Presidio” or the “Company”), a leading North American IT solutions provider delivering Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for its customers, today announced that it has received a Cisco® Partner Summit Global Award, recognized as Enterprise Partner of the Year.

Cisco announced the winners at a Global Awards reception during its annual partner conference that took place November 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to being named Global Enterprise Partner of the Year and US Partner of the Year, Presidio won the following awards:

Area Partner of the Year: East

Commercial Partner of the Year: East

SLED State and Local Government Partner of the Year

Public Sector Partner of the Year: Cyber Security

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Americas

Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Security: South

SLED Partner of the Year: West

Cisco Capital Partner of the Year

Enterprise Partner of the Year: East

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global Awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and recognize best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Presidio, who continues to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They demonstrate superior leadership and innovation to help enterprises solve complex problems,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. “It’s an honor to present the Global Enterprise Partner of the Year award to Presidio in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

“We’re honored to be named Global Enterprise Partner of the Year and receive several other recognitions from Cisco that highlight the breadth and depth of Presidio’s capabilities, such as our ability to serve customers across sectors, nationwide, and our full lifecycle support in key areas like security and financing. These awards are another important milestone in building our reputation as a trusted advisor,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO, Presidio.

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographic regions. All awards recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

ABOUT PRESIDIO

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for its customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2018, we serve approximately 8,000 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. Presidio is majority owned by investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information visit: www.presidio.com .

Source: Presidio, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

866-232-3762

investors@presidio.com