Sharing Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in High-Demand Canadian Market

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharing Services (SHRV), Inc. (OTCQB: SHRV) today announces that its wholly owned Elevacity Global subsidiary will launch its line of nutraceutical products in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, Canada, in December 2018. The Company is currently awaiting approvals for enrollment opportunities in all other Canadian provinces, responding to international demand for its products.

“We have placed a concentrated effort to complete the regulatory process in Canada over the past several months and are excited to start processing orders and quickly fulfill consumer demand in those provinces. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we continue to take the proper steps necessary from a legal and compliance standpoint for the other provinces,” states Sharing Services CEO John “JT” Thatch.

"Sharing Services is pleased to see international demand for our products. The Elevacity Global brand is distributed through our Elepreneur independent sales team, and as part of our broader expansion strategy these Elepreneurs will continue taking our ‘Blue Ocean Strategy’ philosophy international.”

About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Visit https://www.SharingServicesInc.com, call 714.203.6717, or email Info@SharingServicesInc.com, to learn more. The following websites mentioned in this article are www.Elevacity.com and www.Elepreneur.com

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services, Inc.

Investor Relations

(469) 910-0477 ext 201

Info@Shrvinc.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) 

New York, New York 

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office 

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com 

 

