Smoke Cartel Launches Online Database for Cannabis Industry with Data from Smoke Shops, Vape Shops, and Dispensaries across the United States

SAVANNAH, GA, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC), a leading online retailer and wholesaler of glass water pipes , vaporizers , and other related accessories for the cannabis industry, today announced it has launched a new cannabis industry database with detailed information and analytics for smoke shops, vape shops, and dispensaries across the United States. The database can be of use to investors in the cannabis industry, entrepreneurs entering the industry, and other related cannabis businesses.

Smoke Cartel has recently launched the new websites, FindSmokeShop.com , FindVapeShop.com , and SearchDispensary.com in order to provide online researchers and customers with up-to-date information on shops by location including social media profiles and reviews. Additionally, these sites highlight shops that are Smoke Cartel wholesale customers and carry reputable company products. Like all of Smoke Cartel’s websites, these new sites utilize the Company’s proprietary technology Warely in order to collect data and to further define its consumer base. With the data collected from these websites, Smoke Cartel has an extensive analysis of this data that is now available for wholesale customers to purchase to gain niche certified leads, in-depth analysis, reports and data analytics for the cannabis industry.

“We are thrilled to launch this comprehensive database for the cannabis industry and create a new source of revenue for the Company,” said CEO Darby Cox. “We have succeeded as a company due to our advanced data analytics and are now giving other businesses and interested parties a chance to benefit from a selection of our data. This is just a small glimpse into the many facets Warely has to offer.”

The customer-facing directory sites also direct users back to the Company’s main ecommerce site, SmokeCartel.com , if the customer decides to purchase products from an online store. B2B customers and researchers can purchase access to the full internal database and analysis at data.smokecartel.com .

About Smoke Cartel, Inc.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC) is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. The Company provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service, and rapid dependable shipping. Smoke Cartel offers 24-hour support and online chat services to ensure the customer experience is timely and professional. Smoke Cartel operates a transparent business model which is important in an industry with varying state regulations and significant scrutiny. The Company’s website at www.smokecartel.com offers fast load times and optimizations, making the product search process quick and seamless.

(Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties in Smoke Cartel, Inc.’s (the “Company”) business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such statements, estimates and projections constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Smoke Cartel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.)

Contact at Smoke Cartel:

Annie Alexander

Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 828-412-0719

investors@smokecartel.com