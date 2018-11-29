29/11/2018 15:14:02

Smoke Cartel Launches Online Database for Cannabis Industry with Data from Smoke Shops, Vape Shops, and Dispensaries across the United States

SAVANNAH, GA, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC), a leading online retailer and wholesaler of glass water pipes, vaporizers, and other related accessories for the cannabis industry, today announced it has launched a new cannabis industry database with detailed information and analytics for smoke shops, vape shops, and dispensaries across the United States. The database can be of use to investors in the cannabis industry, entrepreneurs entering the industry, and other related cannabis businesses.

Smoke Cartel has recently launched the new websites, FindSmokeShop.com, FindVapeShop.com, and SearchDispensary.com in order to provide online researchers and customers with up-to-date information on shops by location including social media profiles and reviews. Additionally, these sites highlight shops that are Smoke Cartel wholesale customers and carry reputable company products. Like all of Smoke Cartel’s websites, these new sites utilize the Company’s proprietary technology Warely in order to collect data and to further define its consumer base. With the data collected from these websites, Smoke Cartel has an extensive analysis of this data that is now available for wholesale customers to purchase to gain niche certified leads, in-depth analysis, reports and data analytics for the cannabis industry.

“We are thrilled to launch this comprehensive database for the cannabis industry and create a new source of revenue for the Company,” said CEO Darby Cox. “We have succeeded as a company due to our advanced data analytics and are now giving other businesses and interested parties a chance to benefit from a selection of our data. This is just a small glimpse into the many facets Warely has to offer.”

The customer-facing directory sites also direct users back to the Company’s main ecommerce site, SmokeCartel.com, if the customer decides to purchase products from an online store. B2B customers and researchers can purchase access to the full internal database and analysis at data.smokecartel.com

About Smoke Cartel, Inc.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC) is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. The Company provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service, and rapid dependable shipping. Smoke Cartel offers 24-hour support and online chat services to ensure the customer experience is timely and professional. Smoke Cartel operates a transparent business model which is important in an industry with varying state regulations and significant scrutiny. The Company’s website at www.smokecartel.com offers fast load times and optimizations, making the product search process quick and seamless.

(Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties in Smoke Cartel, Inc.’s (the “Company”) business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such statements, estimates and projections constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Smoke Cartel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.)

Contact at Smoke Cartel:

Annie Alexander

Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 828-412-0719

investors@smokecartel.com

Smoke Cartel - Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
27
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
28 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS KURS OM ET ÅR..... 4 - 5. Har i aften været til investormøde med hvor anerkendte kapitalforv..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
4
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
5
DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:39
Zacks Advantage Earns Top Spot in Robo Performance Rankings. The Actively Managed, Boutique Robo Advisor, Tops Robo Report Ranking for First Time.
16:38
Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Proceed in Development and Launch of Cannabis Infused Chewing Gum Product Line
16:34
VITAS Healthcare Supports Hospice Care for Homeless With $25,000 Gift to Joshua’s House
16:30
IT –Verification of failover functionality in the Genium INET production system
16:30
IT –Verification of failover functionality in the Genium INET production system
16:29
Cinedigm to Launch Digital-First Network CONtv on OONA Indonesia TV Via Partnership with JungoTV
16:26
Hemp, Inc. Announces U.S. Has Tentative Agreement on 2018 Farm Bill - Legalizing Industrial Hemp Federally
16:25
Jetblack Corp. Provides Updates on New Cannabis Projects
16:24
Hill International Awarded “Infrastructure Project of the Year” for the Muscat International Airport in Oman

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 16:56:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-29 17:56:50 - 2018-11-29 16:56:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY