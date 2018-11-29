29/11/2018 21:05:00

Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that management will participate in the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, NY. 

Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer, and Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business overview and update on the company’s pipeline programs on Wednesday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Sol-Gel Technologies website at https://www.sol-gel.com/. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days. 

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel’s current product candidate pipeline consists of late-stage branded product candidates that leverage our proprietary, silica-based microencapsulation technology platform, and several generic product candidates across multiple indications. For additional information, please visit  www.sol-gel.com.  

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:

Patricia L. Bank

Westwicke Partners

+1-415-513-1284

patti.bank@westwicke.com

