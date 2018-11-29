29/11/2018 13:00:00

Spring Bank Announces Additional Pre-Clinical Data on Its Second-Generation STING Agonist Program at the AACR Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

HOPKINTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced additional pre-clinical data from its second-generation STimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) agonist program.  Spring Bank will present the data in three poster presentations at the AACR Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy being held on November 27-30, 2018 in Miami Beach, FL. 

Spring Bank is developing multiple second-generation STING agonist compounds that are designed to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems.  Spring Bank believes that its STING agonists are best-in-class agents and are differentiated due to their potential to be administered either intravenously (IV) or intratumorally (IT) for potent and durable anti-tumor activity in multiple cancer models.  Spring Bank’s STING agonists also have the potential to be used in combination with other therapeutic modalities to enhance efficacy. Subject to completion of IND-enabling studies, Spring Bank plans to initiate clinical trials for SB 11285 in 2019.  SB 11285 could be the first IV administered STING agonist to enter clinical development.

Poster B96, entitled Pharmacodynamic studies of SB 11285, a systemically bioavailable STING agonist in orthotopic tumor models, provides details on the self-assembly of SB 11285 into nanostructures that facilitate uptake into immune cells.  This poster also highlights that SB 11285 caused significant induction of type I interferon and other cytokines for anti-tumor activity in multiple orthotopic and subcutaneous mouse models.

Poster B88, entitled SB 11312, an active metabolite of SB 11285, is a potent and systemically bioavailable STING agonist, highlights the anti-tumor activity and favorable safety profile of SB 11312 when administered by both the IT and IV routes, as well as the synergistic activity of SB 11312 when combined with anti-PD1 antibody in syngeneic mouse models.

Poster B87, entitled Mechanistic insights into the anti-tumor activity of SB 11285 – a novel STING agonist, provides insights into the mechanism of action of SB 11285 and its analogs and describes the binding of SB 11285 to wild type and polymorphic variants of STING.  This poster also provides details on the dose-dependent production of type I IFNs, type II IFNs, other cytokines and chemokines by SB 11285 in human PBMCs.

All posters will be presented today from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Eastern Time at Americana 3 and 4 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel and, following presentation, will be available on the Publications page of the company’s website.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, inarigivir soproxil, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).  Inarigivir is designed to selectively activate within infected cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Spring Bank’s future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s expectations and plans relating to its STING agonist program, including its lead STING agonist candidate, SB 11285.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether Spring Bank’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether the results of the company’s trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Spring Bank’s product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Spring Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 20, 2018, Spring Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that have been filed with the SEC, and in other filings Spring Bank makes with the SEC from time to time.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spring Bank’s views as of the date hereof. Spring Bank anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause Spring Bank’s views to change. However, while Spring Bank may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spring Bank specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spring Bank’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contacts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jonathan Freve

Chief Financial Officer

(508) 473-5993

jfreve@springbankpharm.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Ashley R. Robinson

(617) 535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank logo.png

