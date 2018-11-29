28/11/2018 23:17:20

Telix and Nihon Medi-Physics to Collaborate on Actinium Renal Cancer Therapeutics

MELBOURNE, Australia, KYOTO, Japan and TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR), and Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. (“NMP”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of radiopharmaceuticals and related products in Japan, have today announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement to jointly evaluate the feasibility of 225Ac-labeled (actinium) antibodies for the treatment of clear-cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC).

In order to materialize “Theranostics” (a concept of integrating therapeutics and diagnostics), NMP is actively developing alpha-emitting radionuclide (such as 225Ac)-based therapeutic pipeline, following the decision to build a new R&D site to produce radionuclides including 225Ac. In comparison to other types of radionuclides, alpha-emitters have relatively higher energy to damage cancer cells and shorter energy deposit range to minimize damages to the peripheral normal cells.  Therefore, 225Ac, an alpha-emitting nuclide, is expected to have significant clinical potential for the treatment of cancer via nuclear medicine techniques. The parties will collaborate to apply NMP’s novel linker chemistry to Telix’s anti-CAIX antibodies and jointly conduct proof-of-concept studies.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan President, Dr. Shintaro Nishimura stated, “Part of the attractiveness of this collaboration with NMP is that Telix’s 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250) PET imaging tracer also targets CAIX, and can therefore select patients for therapy. Through this important collaboration with NMP, we hope make ‘theranostics’ a reality in Japan.”

NMP President, Mr. Hisashi Shimoda noted, “NMP views ‘theranostic’ radiopharmaceuticals as a growth driver for our business. This collaboration with Telix, who is extensively developing products in the oncology field, is expected to impact positively on our business strategy. NMP has long-standing experience and skills in the manufacture and supply of radiopharmaceuticals, and Telix’s product portfolio, combined with our expertise, will together contribute greatly to moving closer toward the real ‘Theranostics.’”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

About Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.

Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd. Is a joint venture between Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan) and GE Healthcare (UK).  As the leading company in nuclear medicine industry, it engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high quality radiopharmaceuticals that are considered useful for diagnosis and treatment of various health problems.

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available.

None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration or the Japanese PMDA.

Telix Corporate Contact

Dr Christian Behrenbruch

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

CEO

Email: chris@telixpharma.com

Telix Investor Relations (US)

Lisa Wilson

In-Site Communications

Tel: +1 212 452 2793

Email: lwilson@insitecony.com

Telix Investor Relations (Australia)

Kyahn Williamson

WE Buchan

Tel: +61 (3) 9866 4722

Email: kwilliamson@buchanwe.com.au

Nihon Medi-Physics Contacts (Japan)

Hiroyuki Okudaira

Research & Business Development Dept.

Tel: +81 3 6680 8933

Email: hiroyuki_okudaira@nmp.co.jp

Corporate Communication Tel: +81 3 5634 7006

Nihon Medi-Physics

20170406 Telix Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
23
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
13
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
26 Nov
GOMX
med dit behov for selvros, kan du ikke have meget selvværd. Prøv at arbejde med det.
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Global Pharmacovigilance Market to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2024
3
MGX Minerals Announces Commencement of Drilling at Salinitas Lithium Project, Argentina
4
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes AlzeCure Pharma to First North Premier
5
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes S2Medical to First North

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:16
aTyr Pharma to Present at the BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
01:12
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – BA
01:00
DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDAI)
00:56
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GSKY
00:30
Auscrete Corporation Announces that Funding has Resumed
00:25
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
00:24
Ritu Narayan, Zūm Founder and CEO, Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2018 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
28 Nov
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 01:54:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-29 02:54:35 - 2018-11-29 01:54:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY