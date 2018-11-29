The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ADNT, SFIX, IGCC, ALGN and EIX

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

According to the complaint, India Globalization Capital Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” On this news, Align Technology’s share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Class Period: February 23, 2016 to November 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

According to the complaint, Edison International allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company’s noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

