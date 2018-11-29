29/11/2018 13:01:00

Treviso Grand Apartments Underway in Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilber Residential Group is proud to announce that construction is well underway on the 272 well-appointed rental residences with all buildings and clubhouse in varying stages of completion.  Located near the corner of Laurel Road and Knights Trail Road as part of the Mirasol mixed-use development, the first residents of the Treviso Grand community are expected to move into their new homes around the beginning of April, 2019. 

This pet-friendly community is comprised of one, two and three-bedroom residences that range in size from 574 to 1,252 square feet. Interiors offer modern kitchens complete with stainless steel appliance packages, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Each residence will feature sleek fixtures and finishes including wood-style plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and a screened-in patio or balcony.

Residents will be provided with a variety of modern amenities including access to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand system to access and participate in aerobics, Pilates, yoga and other fitness classes.  A large pool deck with built-in grilling stations will overlook a heated saltwater pool.   A large clubhouse with game table, cyber café computer stations and daily coffee service for residents will be available for community events and will be available to reserve when hosting larger groups of friends or family. This smoke-free community also includes a central lake with walking path, two bocce ball courts, tot-lot, off-leash fenced in dog park, fire pit and outdoor pavilion.

The community is located within a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice with a large variety of shopping and dining options, farmers markets, and a variety of regular neighborhood events. With the perfect location, you are just minutes to work and play - the best of both worlds. 

To join the VIP information list please visit:  www.TrevisoGrand.com or contact the property manager, Lincoln Property Company at (941) 303-4221.

About:

Zilber Residential Group:

Zilber Ltd., headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a nationally acclaimed real estate and asset management company that is majority-owned by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Charitable Foundation, Inc., a private, not-for-profit grant-making institution that seeks to improve the well-being of individuals, families and neighborhoods.  Zilber Ltd. develops residential, commercial and light industrial properties as well as interval ownership resorts located in premier locations across the United States. Distinguished by nearly 70 years of innovative thinking and uncompromising quality, the Zilber philosophy remains the same today as it was in 1949: provide outstanding quality, value and customer care.

Lincoln Property Company:

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East. 

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country. 

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications 

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2dd442c-ca5f-4f6f-a2ec-f225c4e023b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a867f6ef-80c1-403c-a32a-c9bc2f627ec1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/850b8967-1fda-45ad-90b1-79987910f913

Lincoln_Property_Company_Color_NEW_Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
25
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
28 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS KURS OM ET ÅR..... 4 - 5. Har i aften været til investormøde med hvor anerkendte kapitalforv..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Duperreault praises Bermuda innovation at fintech forum
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M
4
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Shareholders
5
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GSKY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:55
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within LiveXLive Media, Rockwell Automation, Stamps, Credit Acceptance, Gran Tierra Energy, and Domtar — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
13:51
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
13:50
Velocity Celebrates 1,000th Cloud Migration
13:50
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander's, and Korea Electric Power — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:47
Renewable Energy and Power Delivers First Fully Reimbursed Lighting Contract Under PG&E Rebate Program
13:40
Research Report Identifies Equinix, Universal Electronics, LHC Group, Cohbar, Amgen, and Aetna with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
13:39
Correction of exchange notice 438/19: New share for trading, Spectracure AB (publ) (439/18)
13:35
CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Chemistree Technology, Inc. (CSE: CHM) (OTCQB: CHMJF) Focused on Establishing Quality Brands
13:33
OraSure Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell in Honor of World AIDS Day

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 14:12:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-29 15:12:23 - 2018-11-29 14:12:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY