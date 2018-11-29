Treviso Grand Apartments Underway in Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilber Residential Group is proud to announce that construction is well underway on the 272 well-appointed rental residences with all buildings and clubhouse in varying stages of completion. Located near the corner of Laurel Road and Knights Trail Road as part of the Mirasol mixed-use development, the first residents of the Treviso Grand community are expected to move into their new homes around the beginning of April, 2019.

This pet-friendly community is comprised of one, two and three-bedroom residences that range in size from 574 to 1,252 square feet. Interiors offer modern kitchens complete with stainless steel appliance packages, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Each residence will feature sleek fixtures and finishes including wood-style plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and a screened-in patio or balcony.

Residents will be provided with a variety of modern amenities including access to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand system to access and participate in aerobics, Pilates, yoga and other fitness classes. A large pool deck with built-in grilling stations will overlook a heated saltwater pool. A large clubhouse with game table, cyber café computer stations and daily coffee service for residents will be available for community events and will be available to reserve when hosting larger groups of friends or family. This smoke-free community also includes a central lake with walking path, two bocce ball courts, tot-lot, off-leash fenced in dog park, fire pit and outdoor pavilion.

The community is located within a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice with a large variety of shopping and dining options, farmers markets, and a variety of regular neighborhood events. With the perfect location, you are just minutes to work and play - the best of both worlds.

To join the VIP information list please visit: www.TrevisoGrand.com or contact the property manager, Lincoln Property Company at (941) 303-4221.

About:

Zilber Residential Group:

Zilber Ltd., headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a nationally acclaimed real estate and asset management company that is majority-owned by the Joseph and Vera Zilber Charitable Foundation, Inc., a private, not-for-profit grant-making institution that seeks to improve the well-being of individuals, families and neighborhoods. Zilber Ltd. develops residential, commercial and light industrial properties as well as interval ownership resorts located in premier locations across the United States. Distinguished by nearly 70 years of innovative thinking and uncompromising quality, the Zilber philosophy remains the same today as it was in 1949: provide outstanding quality, value and customer care.

Lincoln Property Company:

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

