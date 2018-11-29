UPDATE: FNHI UPDATES NOVEMBER PRODUCT ORDER TOTALS

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB: FNHI) (or the Corporation) Worksport Ltd.’s parent company, updated its November 2018 forecast, booking a total of $600,490 in purchase orders up from $432,024 as previously announced. This exceeded the company’s entire 2017 audited revenues by 46 per cent. Revenues from the orders are expected in late December and early January 2019. Worksport is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for the light truck market.

EXCEEDS ENTIRE 2017 TOTAL BY EVEN GREATER MARGIN

“This is an outstanding achievement, exceeding the entire previous year’s purchase orders by even greater margin than previously disclosed,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “It means an estimated 1400 percent increase in 2019 revenue growth over the previous year. Trending toward U.S. $5,000,000 or more in 2019 is well within our grasp.”

The items on order are currently in production at Worksport’s manufacturing facilities and orders are beginning to ship from its NY and PA warehouse.

About

Worksport Ltd

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc.’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

