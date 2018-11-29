VOLO Beauty Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOLO Beauty today announced that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the VOLO Go Cordless Dryer. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled, a tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2019, which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

The VOLO Go’s groundbreaking technology not only frees users from the confines of cords and outlets, but nourishes hair unlike any other dryer on the market. The quartz infrared light and heat penetrates the cortex of the hair, drying it from the inside out. Powered by the same lithium-ion battery cells found in electric cars, the VOLO Go is extremely energy efficient and performs as well as a salon-quality blow dryer. It's safer, it's faster, it's healthier – and it's cordless.

The VOLO Go will be available for pre-order on the VOLO Beauty website on January 6th.

“We are so honored to receive this distinction at CES 2019. We are excited to be a disruptor in a stagnant space and are proud of the hard work our team has done to make the vision of a cordless hair dryer into a reality,” said Ryan Goldman, CEO and co-founder of VOLO Beauty. “Most ‘new’ hairdryers are the same thing in a different package.”

The VOLO Go is also better for the environment, consuming about 1/3 the electricity as an old-fashioned hair dryer. If widely adopted, this could result in a reduction of 20 million tons of CO2 per year, comparable to taking 4.2 million cars off the road!

“Hair appliances are a $20 billion a year market, and yet they still require consumers to be tethered to a wall,” explains Jonathan Friedman, President and co-founder. “Between the VOLO infrared heat element, which is healthier for hair, and the lithium-ion battery, the VOLO Go is a feat of engineering that will forever change the hot tools market. Debuting our product at a tech-driven show is important to us because it highlights the VOLO difference: this isn’t just another hair dryer. This is brand new cordless technology that redefines a category and, more importantly, solves a problem by offering active women more freedom in their heat styling, as well as healthier hair.”

VOLO Beauty’s VOLO Go Cordless Dryer will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2019.

About VOLO Beauty:

In an industry starved for innovation, VOLO Beauty’s mission is to improve hair health and styling technology with innovative products. In 2016, Ryan Goldman and Jonathan Friedman set out to change the beauty industry with a product that will improve the way hair is dried, and, in turn, change the way we think about possibilities in beauty. Ryan and Jonathan were told a cordless hair dryer was impossible...but you know how that story ends. Their combined experience in beauty and in engineering paved the way for them to dream up, then execute, the first cordless and infrared hair dryer. The VOLO Go Cordless Dryer is their first in a series of heat styling tools, preceded only by their re-invented hair towel, the VOLO Hero. Ryan Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO, turned a family business into a beauty supply empire. Founded in 1945, Empire Beauty began as a wholesaler and, under Ryan’s leadership, grew into 21 stores and salons in Southern California. Jonathan Friedman, Co-Founder and President, is a Cornell-educated engineer with a Master’s in Engineering Management from Northwestern, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Jonathan's experience in supply chain, manufacturing, and early-stage companies are a perfect fit at VOLO Beauty.

Find more information about VOLO Beauty, visit www.volobeauty.com.

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the world’s largest and most influential technology event.

