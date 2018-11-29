Youth Advocacy Group SoCal Posse Raises Civil Rights Awareness in Observance of International Day of People with Disabilities with Disability History Timeline Exhibit - December 3

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of International Day of People with Disabilities, youth advocacy group SoCal Posse will be raising awareness by displaying the Disabilities Civil Rights timeline throughout the digital screens at California State University San Bernardino campus on December 3, 2018.

California State University San Bernardino has over 600 registered students with disabilities on campus according to the website, and with one in four people with an identified or unidentified disability according to the CDC, the effort of SoCal Posse is relevant across the school, community, country and world. The discussion of disability civil rights will elevate the conversation of civil rights for people with disabilities in observance of the day originally created by the United Nations.

SoCal Posse Organization leader Fernando Olivarez believes awareness is essential for the community. “December 3rd is an important day in the disability community and we want to spread awareness and show others the history of how disability rights came about.” says Olivarez.

The International Day of People with Disabilities will be celebrating its 26th anniversary with the theme of empowering people with disabilities. According to the United Nations statement, persons with disabilities do not have equal access to society or services, including education, employment, health care, transportation, political participation or justice.

ABOUT SOCAL POSSE: An organization located in the Inland Empire that educates young people about the history of disability rights and successful transition into college and the workforce using personal stories and the resources of agencies in the area. https://www.facebook.com/SoCalPOSSE.IE/ https://www.instagram.com/socalposse/

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES: An international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992, the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. https://www.un.org/en/events/disabilitiesday/

