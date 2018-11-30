29/11/2018 23:49:39

ACWA Awards Water Law & Policy Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the winner of its 2018-’19 Stephen K. Hall Water Law & Policy scholarship. Carlos Carrillo, a graduate student at the University of Southern California (USC), was selected from a group of well-qualified applicants to receive $7,000 to put toward his graduate school tuition costs.

Carrillo is pursuing a Master in Public Administration at USC in Los Angeles. He was presented with his award at the 2018 ACWA Fall Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, where nearly 2,000 water professionals from throughout California gather together for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

“For more than a decade now, ACWA and its funding partners have invested in exceptional graduate-level students who are well on their way to becoming future leaders in our industry,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey. “We are excited to be able to present this year’s scholarship to a young professional who has demonstrated through his studies and work experience that he is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that exist in California water.”

Carrillo currently attends USC while working full-time at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) as an assistant resources specialist, where he assists with the development of long term water supply and demand forecasts for key planning documents such as the Integrated Water Resources Plan.

The scholarship is funded in part from the annual Steve Hall Fierce Competitor Golf Tournament, which this year raised $15,000 for the scholarship and the ALS Foundation. The scholarship was established in 2007 in honor of former ACWA Executive Director Steve Hall, who passed away in 2010 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

For more information about ACWA’s scholarship programs, including its three undergraduate scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

