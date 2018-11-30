Ad-Venture Magazine Acquired by Mspark

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad-Venture, a locally-owned direct mailing publication in St. Joseph, MO has been acquired by Mspark after 27 years of being a direct mail leader in the area. Mspark, based in Helena, AL, is a results-oriented print and media distribution company, with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America.

Since 2015, Mspark has experienced rapid growth and has made five previous acquisitions. Mspark is listed as one of Birmingham Business Journal’s top 10 Best Places to Work in 2018. The company has strengthened its position as the premier mailing company serving rural America by adding over 4 million households to its distribution footprint. Mspark CEO, Steve Mitzel, said, “We are excited to add Ad-Venture and Tyler to the Mspark portfolio. Ad-Venture represents a great step for Mspark in hyperlocal acquisitions allowing us to better serve all of our clients and the St. Joseph marketplace.”

When asked about his decision to sell his first company Tyler Arthur stated, "This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration I know that this will be a positive move for our clients and community. I look forward to the opportunities that this transition will provide."

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national print distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver advertising solutions since 1988. The Company’s business success stems from a simple premise—to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment. Mspark reaches 28 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves us unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

