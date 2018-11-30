30/11/2018 15:51:12

American Freight Furniture and Mattress Moves Delaware, Ohio Store

Growing retailer moves to larger, more easily accessible location

Delaware, OH, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress is relocating their Delaware-area store on November 30, 2018. The new location offers a larger retail showroom and offers easier accessibility and convenience. It is located on Highway 23 at 1141 S. Columbus Pike Delaware, OH 43015 in the Delaware Square Shopping Center, in-between Goodwill and Dollar Tree. The store will create 10 new jobs initially with plans to create 6-10 more within the first year. 

“We’re moving our Delaware location to better serve our community,” said Joel Cady, Vice President. “Our new store is bigger and features a wider selection of furniture and mattresses. It’s also a more centralized location, giving our customers easy access to quality sectionals, sofas, mattresses, bedroom furniture and dining sets at affordable prices. We also offer flexible payment options including take it home today for $50 with low easy payments and free layaway, and unlike many furniture retailers in the area, we offer same-day delivery on all in-stock items. Visit our new store in Delaware and see why American Freight Furniture and Mattress is the best choice for quality, affordable furniture and mattresses in Central Ohio.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middle man and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Delaware store are as follows:

·         Monday-Thursday (12pm-8pm)

·         Friday (10am-8pm)

·         Saturday (10am-7pm)

·         Sunday (12pm-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 150 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service.  See for yourself - shop at one of our 150+ stores or online and discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com/ , follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture.

Media Contact: 

Taylor Janszen

740.363.2222

tjanszen@americanfreight.us

