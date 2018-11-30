Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sun Life Financial, Autodesk, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Curis, and Accenture — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX), Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), and Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (DRNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $2.28MM vs $0.30MM (up 671.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.66 vs -$2.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.97 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. (SLF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sun Life Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sun Life Financial reported revenue of $4,590.87MM vs $4,432.33MM (up 3.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $1.06 (down 32.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sun Life Financial reported revenue of $22,628.25MM vs $21,578.33MM (up 4.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.71 vs $3.06 (down 11.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.81 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

AUTODESK, INC. (ADSK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Autodesk's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Autodesk reported revenue of $611.70MM vs $501.80MM (up 21.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.66. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Autodesk reported revenue of $2,056.60MM vs $2,031.00MM (up 1.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.58 vs -$2.61. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.15 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (EGRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $51.34MM vs $63.02MM (down 18.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $1.03 (down 8.74%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $236.71MM vs $189.48MM (up 24.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.44 vs $5.24 (down 34.35%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.88 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

CURIS, INC. (CRIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Curis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Curis reported revenue of $2.85MM vs $2.44MM (up 16.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs -$0.53. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Curis reported revenue of $9.90MM vs $7.53MM (up 31.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.80 vs -$2.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.82 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Accenture's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Accenture reported revenue of $10,642.25MM vs $9,640.91MM (up 10.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.61 vs $1.51 (up 6.62%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Accenture reported revenue of $41,603.43MM vs $36,765.48MM (up 13.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.46 vs $5.56 (up 16.19%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.90 and is expected to report on September 26th, 2019.

