30/11/2018 23:16:17

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tenaris S.A. (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
30 Nov - 
Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating ..
29 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
29 Nov - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Netflix,..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS).  Our investigation concerns whether Tenaris has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article stating that Tenaris’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme.  Specifically, the article alleges that, “the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.”

On this news, Tenaris’ share price fell by nearly 10%, closing at $24.36 per share on November 27, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tenaris shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Tenaris please go to https://www.bespc.com/ts/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

30 Nov TS
Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Tenaris S.A.
30 Nov TS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tenaris S.A. (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm
29 Nov TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tenaris, S.A. (TS)
29 Nov NFLX
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Netflix, Werner Enterprises, Universal Forest Products, Sonic, Tenaris S.A, and World Acceptance — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
28 Nov TS
Tenaris’s Board of Directors Confirms and Provides Full Support to its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
31 Oct TS
Tenaris Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
19 Oct ADUS
New Research Coverage Highlights Arbutus Biopharma, Tata Motors, Core-Mark Holding, Tenaris S.A, Addus HomeCare, and ZTO Express (Cayman) — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
25 Sep TS
Tenaris to acquire significant stake in Saudi Steel Pipe Company
01 Aug TS
Tenaris Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
28 Jun TS
Tenaris Files 2017 Sustainability Report

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Celyad Doses First mCRC Patient in the Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial Evaluating Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate, CYAD-101
3
Vilacto Bio Secured Patent Applications for LACTOACTIVE®
4
MOBI724 Global Solutions Reports Q3 2018 Results
5
Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan

Related stock quotes

Tenaris S.A. American De.. 24.33 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:09
Cooper Hotel Receives ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award
01:01
Digital Locations to Use Artificial Intelligence to Create Personalized Digital Content
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX)
30 Nov
Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Tenaris S.A.
30 Nov
FHLBank San Francisco Releases October 2018 Cost of Funds Index
30 Nov
Tower 16 Capital Partners Acquires Fourth Multifamily Project in Las Vegas for $29.5 Million, Plans to Renovate 314-Unit Evergreen Apartments
30 Nov
Exergen Global’s Sensors Help Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical (SCB) Develop a Solution to Ensure Safe Blood Transfusions With Reliable, Accurate Temperature Measurement
30 Nov
Attis Industries Receives Notice from Nasdaq, Issues Business Update
30 Nov
Alio Gold Files Technical Report for Florida Canyon Mine and Provides Company Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 December 2018 01:45:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-01 02:45:35 - 2018-12-01 01:45:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY