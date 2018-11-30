Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Veeva CFO – ‘The impact Veeva can have is profound’

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of life sciences cloud computing pioneer Veeva Systems (VEEV) were up after the company beat analysts' Q3 revenue and earnings projections, and also raised its forecast for this year’s revenue above what the Street has been modelling.

But in an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer Tim Cabral and head of marketing Nitsa Zuppas, the message was clear: The company is proving that industry cloud can be an incredibly sizeable market and the impact Veeva can have is profound.

In a far ranging interview the CFO and head of marketing we discussed the future of the business.

Read: Veeva CFO Cabral: Staring at a billion dollars, and beyond

Media queries

Ophir Gottlieb, CEO

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com