30/11/2018 00:47:14

Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces unaudited Q1 revenues for the period ending September 30, 2018 of $1,919,030 CDN.

In its first quarter of operations, the Company generated revenues through its state compliant manufacturing, packaging, and distribution facility Desert Zen. With current distribution access to over 650 dispensaries in Southern California, the Company is manufacturing and distributing for multiple third-party brands.  By Q1 – 2019, the company plans on expanding this reach by adding more delivery vans to its current fleet and launching its own in-house product portfolio including the Kevin Smith, Jay & Silent Bob product line which was announced November 14th, 2018.

Additionally, the Company’s industrial scale state compliant extraction facility which uses both ethanol and butane extraction, is expected to be operational in early December 2018. Chemesis is currently stockpiling trim to ensure no production delays and anticipates immediate demand for its award-winning California SAP Distillate.

Edgar Montero, CEO of Chemesis stated, “We are pleased with our first quarter revenues and are looking forward to the expansion of our operations. Chemesis will continue to execute its business plan, and we are very excited to bring our fully compliant California extraction facility online in early December. The SAP extraction facility will bring major opportunities within the state, and will allow us to provide fully complaint production, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and transportation.”

On November 6th, 2018, the Company was approved by the state and successfully transferred the state Cannabis license in Puerto Rico on the Natural Ventures Puerto Rico transaction. Financials and revenues from the Puerto Rico operations are not included in the fiscal Q1 2019 Financials.  The company looks forward to further building out its operations in Puerto Rico heading into 2019.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2018 will be filed on SEDAR and available at www.sedar.com.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and finalizing acquisition in Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods, to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ir@chemesis.com

www.chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

Chemesis - Logo - Vertical - Color - 10,000W.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Appointment of Rita Laeufle, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
2
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
3
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Derek Haoyang Li Attends The AI Summit Singapore on Invitation and Explains How AI Teachers Will Surpass Human Teachers
4
Extauri Opens Fully Compliant Market for Security Tokens
5
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
00:47
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
00:25
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
00:03
Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes
00:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
29 Nov
ACWA Awards Water Law & Policy Scholarship
29 Nov
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TG Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
29 Nov
Aequus Reports Largest Quarterly Revenue in Company History and Provides Management Update
29 Nov
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 02:30:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-30 03:30:27 - 2018-11-30 02:30:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY