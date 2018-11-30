30/11/2018 19:04:24

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
29 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF..
28 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
28 Nov - 
TREVENA INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Files Class Ac..
Related debate
16 Nov - 
de har også aftaler udennfor USA og med cach til 2020 e..
16 Nov - 
tror ikke der går lang tid inden et nye møde, hvis man ..
09 Nov - 
har i den grad mistænkt panel samt FDAat være i lommen ..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena’s NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Camping World Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

To learn more about the Camping World Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:04 TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
29 Nov GOOG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Nov HON
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, TRVN, CWH, HON and DY
28 Nov TRVN
TREVENA INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm Before Important Deadline – TRVN
28 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 10, 2018
28 Nov TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Trevena, Camping World, and Dycom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Nov TRVN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc.
26 Nov TGTX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, TRVN and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Nov TRVN
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
5
NIO Inc. Announces Management Change

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.6300 0.3% Stock price increasing
Camping World Holdings I.. 19.01 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:20
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nektar Therapeutics To Contact The Firm
20:18
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Honeywell International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
20:03
Associa Hawaii Hosts Board Member Training Seminar
20:03
DSG Global Inc. Continues to Receive Multiple Purchase Orders from New Zealand, Russia, Australia, and Eastern Europe
20:03
Members of Hahn Loeser & Parks’ Construction Law Team to Speak at Three Upcoming Seminars Across Ohio
20:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GOOG, OZK, NKTR, FIT and TSRO
19:39
Ad-Venture Magazine Acquired by Mspark
19:27
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 8%
19:18
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, MDR and ATUS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 20:37:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-30 21:37:45 - 2018-11-30 20:37:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY