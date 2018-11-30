CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF.. The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o.. TREVENA INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Files Class Ac.. Related debate de har også aftaler udennfor USA og med cach til 2020 e.. tror ikke der går lang tid inden et nye møde, hvis man .. har i den grad mistænkt panel samt FDAat være i lommen ..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN) Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena’s NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Camping World Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

To learn more about the Camping World Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com