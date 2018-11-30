Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NexGen Energy, ArcBest, Cigna, The Allstate, and Comtech Telecommunications — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE), ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE), ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

. (ARWR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.73MM vs $9.34MM (down 92.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $31.41MM vs $0.16MM (up 19,740.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.47 vs -$1.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 11th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.56 and is expected to report on December 11th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

NEXGEN ENERGY LTD

. (NXE) REPORT OVERVIEW

NexGen Energy's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 10th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB) REPORT OVERVIEW

ArcBest's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ArcBest reported revenue of $826.16MM vs $744.28MM (up 11.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.58 vs $0.57 (up 177.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ArcBest reported revenue of $2,826.46MM vs $2,700.22MM (up 4.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.32 vs $0.72 (up 222.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.78 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CIGNA CORPORATION

(CI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cigna's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cigna reported revenue of $11,457.00MM vs $10,489.00MM (up 9.23%) and basic earnings per share $3.18 vs $2.25 (up 41.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cigna reported revenue of $41,616.00MM vs $39,668.00MM (up 4.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.92 vs $7.31 (up 22.02%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $16.55 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

(ALL) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Allstate's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Allstate reported revenue of $10,465.00MM vs $9,888.00MM (up 5.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.41 vs $1.76 (up 36.93%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Allstate reported revenue of $38,524.00MM vs $36,534.00MM (up 5.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.49 vs $4.72 (up 79.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.18 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP

. (CMTL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Comtech Telecommunications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Comtech Telecommunications reported revenue of $167.44MM vs $147.76MM (up 13.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.32 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Comtech Telecommunications reported revenue of $570.59MM vs $550.37MM (up 3.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.25 vs $0.68 (up 83.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.14 and is expected to report on September 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

