30/11/2018 07:12:51

Dolby Laboratories Honored with American Cinematheque’s 2018 Sid Grauman Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories received American Cinematheque’s 2018 Sid Grauman Award, an honor bestowed for achievements in motion picture exhibition. Doug Darrow, SVP of the Cinema Group accepted the award on behalf of Dolby.

