Fortis Donates $500,000 to Set the Stage Capital Campaign

Related content Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2019 Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Open Trading on Toronto Stock .. New Research Coverage Highlights Great Ajax, J.Jill, Ho..

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") President and CEO, Barry Perry, today announced in Corner Brook a significant financial commitment to the Set the Stage Capital Campaign. The Corporation is donating $500,000 to support the construction of a new performing arts centre for the Gros Morne Theatre Festival in the community of Cow Head on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Fortis is committed to advancing arts and culture in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. "Whether at home or throughout North America, we should strive to preserve the history of our people and retell it for generations to come. We are pleased to provide funding to Theatre Newfoundland Labrador so they can do exactly that."

"On behalf of the Campaign Committee, I want to thank Fortis for their considerable contribution to the future of theatre in this Province," said the Honourable Brian Tobin, Campaign Chair of the Set the Stage Capital Campaign. "In demonstrating your support through this gift, you are very literally setting the stage to enable current and even more future students to fill our hearts with the art of theatre and story-telling unlike no other."

"Theatre Newfoundland Labrador has long been a key contributor to arts and culture of our Province," said the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. "Today's donation from Fortis recognizes that contribution, and will support great performances and world-class talent for many years to come."

For almost 40 years, Theatre Newfoundland Labrador ("TNL") has set the stage for magical experiences. Formed in 1979, TNL is a year-round, not-for-profit, professional theatre company dedicated to the creation of new plays for and about Newfoundland and Labrador, and to producing plays from the national and international repertoire that speak to a broader sense of place. One of its great successes has been the Gros Morne Theatre Festival in Cow Head, which has enlightened and entertained audiences since 1995.

The Gros Morne Theatre Festival currently operates from two performance venues; the main stage is the 92-seat Warehouse Theatre and the second is a conference room situated in a nearby motel. Neither venue can support current audience demand; on many nights, just as many visitors are turned away disappointed as are admitted. Once completed, the new facility will include a theatre and rehearsal hall, lobby and intermission area, production and storage areas, offices, accommodations and a kitchen. But the new facility will do more than answer the call for more seats. The new stage will be three times larger, accommodating more ambitious productions with improved sound and more lighting versatility. Also, a dedicated rehearsal hall will double as a small performance venue, enabling more student engagement and programs in concert with schools and the Arts program at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus.

Construction of the new performing arts centre has begun. It is expected to be operational by June 2019.

Fortis and its utilities provide millions of dollars annually to support the communities we serve. In the recent past, Fortis provided $3.2 million to The Rooms' Where Once They Stood We Stand initiative to honour those who fought for our freedom during World War I. In 2017 the Corporation made the largest corporate donation ever to the Salvation Army in Newfoundland and Labrador with a $1 million contribution to the construction of the Centre of Hope in St. John's. The Centre will provide housing for the homeless, a health clinic, food bank, emergency disaster services, mental health services and drug addictions programs for those most vulnerable in our society. Fortis also launched Tap Your Potential, a community program which profiles successful Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and encourages others to aspire to be the best in everything they do.

For more information on the Set the Stage Campaign and Theatre Newfoundland Labrador, please visit www.setthestagetnl.ca .

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of $8.3 billion and total assets of $50 billion as at September 30, 2018. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com .

Media Enquiries:

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

kmccarthy@fortisinc.com

Investor Enquiries:

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

248.946.3572

investorrelations@fortisinc.com

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7eb8dd04-46bd-4875-ac77-0b819d5e2d06