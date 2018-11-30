30/11/2018 17:24:25

FSIS Releases Annual Plans on Microbiological and Chemical Residue Sampling Programs

Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSIS Releases Annual Plans on Microbiological and Chemical Residue Sampling Programs

Agency Strengthens Customer Service for Accessing

Data

 

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2018 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released today the Annual Sampling Program Plan and Residue Sampling Plans for fiscal year 2019 and its first 2018 Annual Catalog of FSIS Sampling Projects.

 

“The agency’s modernization and customer service efforts extend to all facets of our work, including an easy-to-use online catalog of sampling projects,” said Carmen Rottenberg, Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety. “FSIS is continuing to post an unprecedented amount of food safety data and related plans, which are important for our customer experience.”

 

The Annual Sampling Program Plan identifies changes planned for FY 2019 to FSIS’ various sampling programs and describes the agency’s overall strategy for directing its sampling resources. FSIS also published the FY 2019 Residue Sampling Plans, which provide information on the process of sampling meat, poultry and egg products for chemical compounds of public concern and data collection.

 

FSIS first released its “Food Safety and Inspection Service Microbiological and Residue Sampling Programs” report in December 2011, which identified all of FSIS’ sampling programs and discussed the statistical and policy basis for the programs. FSIS has released a new sampling plan for each subsequent fiscal year.

 

FSIS is also launching a new online Annual Catalog of FSIS Sampling Projects — a searchable list of sampling projects for meat, poultry and egg products. The catalog, which will include project names and codes, will inform the public of what type of sampling data are available through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). With this catalog, FSIS seeks to enhance the customer experience by strengthening the FOIA process related to these data.

 

The catalog, which will be updated annually, and the FY 2019 Annual Sampling Program Plan are available at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/data-collection-and-reports/fsis-data-analysis-and-reporting/data-reporting/fsis-data-analysis-and-reporting#samplingprograms and the 2019 Residue Sampling Plans at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/data-collection-and-reports/chemistry/blue-books/ct_index.

 

 

###

 

Attachment

USDA FSIS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

press@fsis.usda.gov

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
09:34
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
15
08:22
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
4
A Disruption in Commercial Real Estate Finance Is Coming
5
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:33
ARCOS automates call for help in ‘Land of the Midnight Sun’
18:30
Momentum Telecom Acquires CloudNet Group
18:27
Renewable Energy Group Statement on Final EPA Renewable Fuel Volumes
18:20
M Line Holdings Acquires the Option on 39 Acres of Land in Arizona, and Restaurants and Entertainment Arena
18:18
Aspira Expands Technology Portfolio for the Privately Owned Campground Market with Acquisition of Mission Management
18:17
Carbon Black Delivers MITRE ATT&CK™ Coverage with Zero Delayed Detections & Zero Tainted Detections
18:15
Atlas Air Worldwide Commends U.S.-UK Air Services Agreement
18:13
WOWIO, INC. Prepares for Major Acquisition
18:09
ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 18:54:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-30 19:54:47 - 2018-11-30 18:54:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY