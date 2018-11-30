30/11/2018 19:02:26

INVESTIGATION ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Marriott admitted on November 30, 2018, that its Starwood reservation database had suffered a massive data breach exposing the personal information of up to 500 million customers. The parties that engineered the breach may have been able to access personal information including contact details, passport numbers, and even credit card information according to the Company. Based on this news, Marriott shares fell more than 5.5% in morning trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 

Brian Schall, Esq. 

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

