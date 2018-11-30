JSC "Grobina" unaudited financial report of first 9 months, 2018

The company’s net turnover of first 9 months of 2018 is 2 281 936 EUR. In this period there were realised 118 537 mink skins. JSC “Grobina” management is cooperating already from 2017 up to now with Canadian auction house NAFA regarding to financing of mink kits fattening, this allows to the company to ensure normal business activity, in accordance with Legal Protection Proceedings plan of auction. With 29th of March 2018 Liepaja court decision there were approved amendments in JSC “Grobina” with Legal Protection Proceedings plan of auction, thereby the term of Legal protection Proceedings is prolonged till 30th of June 2020. In January 2018 and in April 2018 JSC “Grobina” management has signed cooperation agreement with Canadian auction house NAFA, this allowed to JSC “Grobina” to increase the breeding herd in the year 2018, in result the company has significantly increased production volumes starting with year 2018, this will make positive influence to cost price of fur skin.

