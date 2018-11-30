30/11/2018 10:51:00

JSC "Grobina" unaudited financial report of first 9 months, 2018

Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-11-30 11:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 The company’s net turnover of first 9 months of 2018 is 2 281 936 EUR. In this period there were realised 118 537 mink skins. JSC “Grobina” management is cooperating already  from 2017  up to now with Canadian auction house NAFA regarding to financing of mink kits fattening, this allows to the company to ensure normal business activity, in accordance with Legal Protection Proceedings plan of auction. With 29th of March 2018 Liepaja court decision there were approved amendments in JSC “Grobina” with Legal Protection Proceedings plan of auction, thereby the term of Legal protection Proceedings is prolonged till 30th of June 2020. In January 2018 and in April 2018 JSC “Grobina” management has signed cooperation agreement with Canadian auction house NAFA, this allowed to JSC “Grobina” to increase the breeding herd in the year 2018, in result the company has significantly increased production volumes starting with year 2018, this will make positive influence to cost price of fur skin.

 

         JSC "Grobina"

         Chairman of the Board

         Gundars Jaunsleinis

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
08:22
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
2
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
4
NIO Inc. Announces Management Change
5
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:44
Xiuzhan Zhu becomes new CEO of Borgward Group AG
11:30
RPT Realty to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange
11:30
Hill International Names New Chief Financial Officer
10:51
JSC "Grobina" unaudited financial report of first 9 months, 2018
10:30
Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan
10:26
Annual Financial Report on NSM
10:24
Net Asset Value(s)
10:23
Net Asset Value(s)
10:19
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 12:04:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-30 13:04:32 - 2018-11-30 12:04:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY