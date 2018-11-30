30/11/2018 04:15:00

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Synchrony Financial To Contact The Firm

Related content
29 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF..
27 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
27 Nov - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SYF) of the January 2, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Synchrony stock or options between October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SYFThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com 

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all those who purchased Synchrony common stock between October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund v. Synchrony Financial et al, No. 18-cv-01818 was filed on November 2, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge Victor Allen Bolden.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that Synchrony’s loosening of its underwriting standards caused the Company’s loan portfolio to present both a greater credit risk and a markedly higher likelihood of defaults, reserves, and charge-offs.

Specifically, on April 28, 2017, the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings, which were driven by poor loan performance.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $33.05 per share on April 27, 2018 to $27.80 per share on April 28, 2018—a $5.25 or 15.9% drop.

Then, on July 12, 2018, it was reported that Walmart—an important source of business for Synchrony—was considering ending its relationship with the Company. Two weeks later, on July 26, 2018, multiple news outlets confirmed that Walmart had chosen a competitor to replace Synchrony.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $33.44 on July 25, 2018 to a closing price of $30.00 on July 26, 2018—a $3.44 or 10.3% drop.

Then, on November 1, 2018, Walmart sued Synchrony, alleging that the company had deliberately underwritten the Walmart/Synchrony credit card program in a way that exposed the program to significant and unique credit risk.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $29.44 per share on November 1, 2018 to $26.43 per share on November 2, 2018—a $3.01 or 10.22% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Synchrony’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

04:15 SYF
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Synchrony Financial To Contact The Firm
29 Nov NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Nov NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SFIX, GOOG, IGCC, NKTR, SYF and AQUA
27 Nov SYF
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26 Nov SYF
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Synchrony Financial (SYF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019
25 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF
23 Nov NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SFIX, OZK, NKTR, FIT and SYF
21 Nov SYF
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Synchrony Financial To Contact The Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Appointment of Rita Laeufle, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
2
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
3
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
4
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
5
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Derek Haoyang Li Attends The AI Summit Singapore on Invitation and Explains How AI Teachers Will Surpass Human Teachers

Related stock quotes

Synchrony Financial 25.97 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:01
INNATE PHARMA : Publication of monalizumab research in the prestigious "Cell" journal
06:00
Celyad Doses First mCRC Patient in the Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial Evaluating Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate, CYAD-101
04:26
Omni-Lite Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
04:15
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Synchrony Financial To Contact The Firm
02:30
iQIYI Prices Offering of US$650 Million Convertible Senior Notes
02:00
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
00:47
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
00:25
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
00:03
Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 06:36:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-30 07:36:23 - 2018-11-30 06:36:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY