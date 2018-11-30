MERGER ALERT – FPBF, NCOM and EDGE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Related content Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board .. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves.. Market Trends Toward New Normal in Suburban Propane Par..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

FPB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS: FPBF)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2018 Transaction Details: FPB will be purchased by The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: FBMS). Under the terms of the transaction, FPB shareholders will receive 0.83 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of FPB stock they own, subject to adjustment dependent upon the average closing price of First Bancshares’ common stock in the period prior to the closing of the merger.

To learn more about the FPBF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/fpb-financial-corp .

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQGS: NCOM) Merger Announcement: November 26, 2018

Transaction Details: National Commerce will be purchased by CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQGS: CSFL). Under the terms of the transaction, National Commerce shareholders will receive 1.65 shares of CenterState Bank for each share of National Commerce stock they own, representing a value of approximately $40.01 per share.

To learn more about the NCOM investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/national-commerce-corporation .

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EDGE) Merger Announcement: November 26, 2018

Transaction Details: Edge Therapeutics will be purchased by PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS”). The transaction is structured as a stock-for-stock transaction; upon completion of the transaction, Edge Therapeutics shareholders will own 30% of the combined company.

To learn more about the EDGE investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/edge-therapeutics-inc-2 .

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com