30/11/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Oma Savings Bank

November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Oma Savings Bank Plc shares (short name: OMASP) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a mid cap company within the Financials sector. The company’s shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Dec 4, 2018. Oma Savings Bank the 74th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 13th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.

OmaSp is a growing bank with satisfied customers and the largest savings bank in Finland measured with the balance sheet total. They offer comprehensive banking services to over 135,000 customers with 270 experts through 40 branches and digital service channels around Finland. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and is also engaged in mortgage banking operations. The goal is to offer the best banking service in town for all daily financial matters both via branches and digital service channels. Local and close. For more information, please visit https://www.omasp.fi/en

”I am happy, impressed and thankful for the interest that investors and institutional investors have shown towards our IPO. I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their confidence in the Finnish retail banking and OmaSp. It is great to have the new shareholders involved and to take part of the development of OmaSp. This is a historical moment for the bank and this serves as a good base to continue our determined efforts and the implementation of our growth strategy as a stronger bank than before”, says CEO Pasi Sydänlammi of Oma Savings Bank.

“We congratulate Oma Savings Bank on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki”, said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

 

FOR MEDIA RELATIONS:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
13
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Appointment of Rita Laeufle, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
2
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
3
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
4
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:23
Net Asset Value(s)
08:23
Net Asset Value(s)
08:23
Net Asset Value(s)
08:19
Net Asset Value(s)
08:19
Net Asset Value(s)
08:19
Net Asset Value(s)
08:15
Net Asset Value(s)
08:05
MGX Minerals Reports Up to 100% SiO2 at Gibraltar and 99.9% SiO2 at Wonah Silica Properties; Completes 2nd Drill Hole at Gibraltar
07:56
Response to Online Speculation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 08:40:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-30 09:40:49 - 2018-11-30 08:40:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY