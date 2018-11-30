Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Oma Savings Bank

November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Oma Savings Bank Plc shares (short name: OMASP) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a mid cap company within the Financials sector. The company’s shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on Dec 4, 2018. Oma Savings Bank the 74th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 13th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.

OmaSp is a growing bank with satisfied customers and the largest savings bank in Finland measured with the balance sheet total. They offer comprehensive banking services to over 135,000 customers with 270 experts through 40 branches and digital service channels around Finland. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and is also engaged in mortgage banking operations. The goal is to offer the best banking service in town for all daily financial matters both via branches and digital service channels. Local and close. For more information, please visit https://www.omasp.fi/en

”I am happy, impressed and thankful for the interest that investors and institutional investors have shown towards our IPO. I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their confidence in the Finnish retail banking and OmaSp. It is great to have the new shareholders involved and to take part of the development of OmaSp. This is a historical moment for the bank and this serves as a good base to continue our determined efforts and the implementation of our growth strategy as a stronger bank than before”, says CEO Pasi Sydänlammi of Oma Savings Bank.

“We congratulate Oma Savings Bank on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki”, said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm

