Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 30
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 29-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue 373.35p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue 369.23p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16