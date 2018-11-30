30/11/2018 12:14:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 29

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of

business on 29 November 2018 were:

376.44p Capital only (undiluted)

384.66p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018,

the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600

which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
08:22
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
3
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
4
NIO Inc. Announces Management Change
5
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TG Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:30
IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Earnings Release Schedule
13:30
SELLAS to Present Further Correlative Data from Phase 2b Trial of NeuVax + Herceptin® at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
13:30
Vilacto Bio Secured Patent Applications for LACTOACTIVE®
13:30
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Gartner, CONVERGEONE HLD, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Akers Biosciences, Edge Therapeutics, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:30
Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies
13:25
New Research Coverage Highlights Omeros, Apple, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cott, Darling Ingredients, and Osisko Gold Royalties — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:20
Recent Analysis Shows Applied Optoelectronics, J.M. Smucker, RYB Education, Inc. Sponsored ADR, Workiva, Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR, and Allergan plc Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:15
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Tesla, Nordson, Paycom Software, PDL BioPharma, Corcept Therapeutics, and Willis Towers Watson Public — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:11
Listing of bond loan issued by Stadshypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (706/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 13:47:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-30 14:47:34 - 2018-11-30 13:47:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY