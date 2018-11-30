30/11/2018 14:32:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 30

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 29 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1249.85p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1242.51p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1280.71p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1273.38p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
