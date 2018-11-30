New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Intrexon, Graham, The Walt Disney, Toyota Motor, Atlas Air Worldwide, and SITO Mobile — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related content Atlas Air and Southern Air Sign Pathway Program Agreeme.. Atlas Air Worldwide Delivers 20th 767-300 Freighter To .. Atlas Air Worldwide CFO to Speak at Stephens Inc. NY I..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), and SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

XON DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=XON GHC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GHC DIS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DIS TM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TM AAWW DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AAWW SITO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SITO

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), and SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

INTREXON CORPORATION (XON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intrexon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Intrexon reported revenue of $32.45MM vs $46.02MM (down 29.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs -$0.33. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intrexon reported revenue of $230.98MM vs $190.93MM (up 20.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.98 vs -$1.58. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.67 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Intrexon Corporation (XON) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=XON

-----------------------------------------

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY (GHC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Graham's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Graham reported revenue of $674.77MM vs $657.23MM (up 2.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $23.43 vs $4.45 (up 426.52%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Graham reported revenue of $2,591.85MM vs $2,481.89MM (up 4.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $54.24 vs $29.95 (up 81.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Graham Holdings Company (GHC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GHC

-----------------------------------------

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Walt Disney's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Walt Disney reported revenue of $14,307.00MM vs $12,779.00MM (up 11.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.56 vs $1.15 (up 35.65%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Walt Disney reported revenue of $59,434.00MM vs $55,137.00MM (up 7.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.40 vs $5.73 (up 46.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 7 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.89. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.43 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2019.

To read the full The Walt Disney Company (DIS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DIS

-----------------------------------------

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (TM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Toyota Motor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Toyota Motor reported revenue of $65,801.45MM vs $64,292.41MM (up 2.35%) and basic earnings per share $3.64 vs $2.78 (up 30.92%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Toyota Motor reported revenue of $264,415.60MM vs $256,653.90MM (up 3.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $15.16 vs $11.26 (up 34.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $15.67 and is expected to report on May 14th, 2019.

To read the full Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TM

-----------------------------------------

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS (AAWW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Atlas Air Worldwide's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Atlas Air Worldwide reported revenue of $656.61MM vs $535.75MM (up 22.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.78 vs -$0.96. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Atlas Air Worldwide reported revenue of $2,156.46MM vs $1,839.63MM (up 17.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.85 vs $1.67 (up 429.94%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.21 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AAWW

-----------------------------------------

SITO MOBILE, LTD. (SITO) REPORT OVERVIEW

SITO Mobile's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, SITO Mobile reported revenue of $9.06MM vs $10.99MM (down 17.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SITO Mobile reported revenue of $42.99MM vs $29.05MM (up 47.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.71 vs -$0.08. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.18 and is expected to report on March 20th, 2019.

To read the full SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SITO

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.